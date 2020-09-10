Travis Scott wears a lot of hats. He's a Grammy-nominated rapper, a father, a co-parent with Kylie Jenner, and now, a brand ambassador for McDonald's. Random, yes, but the internet is having a field day with the fact Scott has his very own meal at the fast food chain. The tweets about the Travis Scott McDonald's meal are pure gold.

According to Mcdonald's, the new meal deal is "a setlist of Travis' three McDonald's favorites, all for $6." Those who order the Travis Scott Meal will walk out with a quarter pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce, medium fries with BBQ sauce, and a Sprite.

The limited edition collab is only available in the US, and it's the first celebrity meal at McDonald's since they introduced the Michael Jordan "McJordan" sandwich in the '90s. Basically, Scott is out here making fast food history, and he's thrilled about the partnership.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life," Scott said in a statement. "We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can't wait for people to see what we have in store."

Hands down, the best part of all was the fan reactions to the meal. After the meal hit McDonald's menu, a slew of hilarious tweets hit the internet. You can see the best tweets about the Travis Scott McDonald's meal below.

For starters, McDonald's wasn't afraid to crack a joke about hypebeast culture.

Scott also created an entire line of McDonald's merch in honor of the meal launch. The "Sicko Mode" rapper designed an array of hoodies, t-shirts, and denim shorts with the famed golden arches. The collection ranges between $25 to $300, is available to purchase here.

At the end of the day, the Travis Scott Meal is just your average Micky D burger, but the tweets about it are true internet excellence.