J Balvin is known for producing some super catchy tunes. Whether he's collabing with top artists like Beyoncé on "Mi Gente" or dropping solo smashes like "Azul," there's no doubt that Balvin has star power. After Balvin released "Un Dia" in the summer of 2020 with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy, fans couldn't help but wonder: What do J Balvin's "Un Dia" lyrics mean in English? We've got the answer.

Over the past few years, Balvin has released music that can get any party going, and he's thrown some love ballads into the mix. When it comes to "Un Dia," the song is a perfect combo. The translation of the lyrics are all about a rocky kind of love that keeps you going back to a relationship despite knowing it might not be the best idea.

On the track, Balvin sings about giving love a second shot on the bridge when he croons: "Never stop loving me / Oh, na-na-na / With you forever, baby / I don't want to leave you this time."

The pre-chorus, sung by Dua Lipa, tells a confusing love story that many people can relate to. "You're deep in the water, yeah, you're drownin' us," she sings. "You question my love like it's not enough / But I hate that you know, you know, you know / You got me tied up / You regret it now but it's your mistake / What makes you think that my mind will change? / And you hate that you know, you know, you know / You know you messed up."

Check out the full lyrics below.

Intro: J Balvin, Dua Lipa, & Bad Bunny

You know that sometimes I think about us now and then

But I never wanna fall again, ah

I wouldn't want to forget you

But with you it's everything or nothing

Yeah-yeah

Pre-Chorus: Dua Lipa

You're deep in the water, yeah, you're drownin' us

You question my love like it's not enough

But I hate that you know, you know, you know

You got me tied up

You regret it now but it's your mistake

What makes you think that my mind will change?

And you hate that you know, you know, you know

You know you messed up

Chorus: Dua Lipa

One day you'll love me again

One day you'll love me for sure

One day you'll wake up feelin' how I've been feelin'

Baby, you'll knock at my door

One day you'll love me again

Hug me again till to the end

One day you'll beg me to try

One day you'll realize I'm more than your lover

I'm more than your lover, I'm your friend

Verse 1: J Balvin

Come just a little bit closer'

Cause I want you to stay with me

Leave your friends behind over there, we're going on a secret trip

We're going to Turks and Caicos

And there we'll calm our desires down

Get loose with me, baby'

Cause there's no going back

A night without you

Is not that easy, baby'

Cause I'm for you

And you're for me

Bridge: J Balvin

Never stop loving me

Oh, na-na-na

With you forever, baby

I don't want to leave you this time

Chorus: Dua Lipa

One day you'll love me again

One day you'll love me for sure

One day you'll wake up feelin' how I've been feelin'

Baby, you'll knock at my door

One day you'll love me again

Hug me again till to the end

One day you'll beg me to try

One day you'll realize I'm more than your lover

I'm more than your lover, I'm your friend

Verse 2: Bad Bunny

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I know that I'm in your heart, maybe deep down

Another girl writes to me, I never respond to her

Life turns and the world is round

And I'm going to kiss you again in London

Or if not in Marbella

On top of the sand watching the stars

I know that not even the waves have erased my footprint

But you ignoring me is what gets me down

Sun, beach and in the sand, let's go there

Baby, don't stay quiet

I know that you want to grind with me

Again you've got me in depression

Smoking in the room, eh

But I know that