What Do The "Un Dia" Lyrics Mean In English? J Balvin Sings About Second Chances
J Balvin is known for producing some super catchy tunes. Whether he's collabing with top artists like Beyoncé on "Mi Gente" or dropping solo smashes like "Azul," there's no doubt that Balvin has star power. After Balvin released "Un Dia" in the summer of 2020 with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy, fans couldn't help but wonder: What do J Balvin's "Un Dia" lyrics mean in English? We've got the answer.
Over the past few years, Balvin has released music that can get any party going, and he's thrown some love ballads into the mix. When it comes to "Un Dia," the song is a perfect combo. The translation of the lyrics are all about a rocky kind of love that keeps you going back to a relationship despite knowing it might not be the best idea.
On the track, Balvin sings about giving love a second shot on the bridge when he croons: "Never stop loving me / Oh, na-na-na / With you forever, baby / I don't want to leave you this time."
The pre-chorus, sung by Dua Lipa, tells a confusing love story that many people can relate to. "You're deep in the water, yeah, you're drownin' us," she sings. "You question my love like it's not enough / But I hate that you know, you know, you know / You got me tied up / You regret it now but it's your mistake / What makes you think that my mind will change? / And you hate that you know, you know, you know / You know you messed up."
Check out the full lyrics below.
Intro: J Balvin, Dua Lipa, & Bad Bunny
You know that sometimes I think about us now and then
But I never wanna fall again, ah
I wouldn't want to forget you
But with you it's everything or nothing
Yeah-yeah
Pre-Chorus: Dua Lipa
You're deep in the water, yeah, you're drownin' us
You question my love like it's not enough
But I hate that you know, you know, you know
You got me tied up
You regret it now but it's your mistake
What makes you think that my mind will change?
And you hate that you know, you know, you know
You know you messed up
Chorus: Dua Lipa
One day you'll love me again
One day you'll love me for sure
One day you'll wake up feelin' how I've been feelin'
Baby, you'll knock at my door
One day you'll love me again
Hug me again till to the end
One day you'll beg me to try
One day you'll realize I'm more than your lover
I'm more than your lover, I'm your friend
Verse 1: J Balvin
Come just a little bit closer'
Cause I want you to stay with me
Leave your friends behind over there, we're going on a secret trip
We're going to Turks and Caicos
And there we'll calm our desires down
Get loose with me, baby'
Cause there's no going back
A night without you
Is not that easy, baby'
Cause I'm for you
And you're for me
Bridge: J Balvin
Never stop loving me
Oh, na-na-na
With you forever, baby
I don't want to leave you this time
Chorus: Dua Lipa
One day you'll love me again
One day you'll love me for sure
One day you'll wake up feelin' how I've been feelin'
Baby, you'll knock at my door
One day you'll love me again
Hug me again till to the end
One day you'll beg me to try
One day you'll realize I'm more than your lover
I'm more than your lover, I'm your friend
Verse 2: Bad Bunny
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I know that I'm in your heart, maybe deep down
Another girl writes to me, I never respond to her
Life turns and the world is round
And I'm going to kiss you again in London
Or if not in Marbella
On top of the sand watching the stars
I know that not even the waves have erased my footprint
But you ignoring me is what gets me down
Sun, beach and in the sand, let's go there
Baby, don't stay quiet
I know that you want to grind with me
Again you've got me in depression
Smoking in the room, eh
But I know that