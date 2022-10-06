What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty details about the astrological significance of this particular lunation, we must first address its gory name: the *blood moon*. The 2022 full Hunter’s Moon in Aries is considered to be a blood moon because, as Space.com so eloquently phrases it, during this blood moon, “the sun will appear as if a monstrous bite has been taken from it as the moon's shadow falls on parts of the Earth.”

Blood moons occur when the full moon takes place before the sun actually sets, causing them to take on an orange hue. Like last month’s full moon, this lunation will take place at the exact same time a couple nights in a row, so don’t worry if you miss it the first night; you’ll still be able to catch a glimpse of it the following evening, making it a rare “double” full moon. This blood moon, also referred to as a red moon, is the first full moon since the fall equinox took place on Sept. 22. In this instance, the name pairs well with the changing color of the leaves from green to eventually red as autumn takes over and we head into Halloween season.

When Does The October 2022 Blood Moon Take Place?

Taking place in the cardinal fire sign of Aries at 4:54 p.m. ET on Oct. 9, this dynamic lunation is all about taking action, with or without a companion by your side. While Libra season has focused primarily on interdependence, Aries is a sign that’s eager to get things off the ground, regardless of who’s on board. As one of the final non-eclipsed lunations of 2022, this full moon has a sense of urgency about it, and some signs are bound to sense the energy more than others, and they all happen to be cardinal signs.

This full moon is shedding light on where you’re being pushed to initiate new endeavors that allow you to center your autonomy and independence. Since this full moon will be co-present with Jupiter in Aries, you may find that the new endeavors you’re inclined to go after feel hopeful, inspiring, and opportunistic. Cardinal signs will be affected by the revelations of this full moon the most, since they all share the dynamic modality, and thrive when they’re pushed to initiate.

a.kiha / 500px/500px/Getty Images

Here’s how Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn will be affected by the October 2022 full blood moon:

Aries (March 21—April 19)

The spotlight is on you this month, Aries, as the blood moon sheds light on your first house of self on Oct. 9. Libra season’s been calling you to invest your time and energy into your partnerships, but on this day, you’ll be prompted to lean into your ambitious, independent nature in a way that allows you to realign with your autonomy. While balance is key this season, the full moon in your sign is reminding you that there are certain things you are meant to do on your own. It’s the perfect time to regain focus when it comes to your personal passions and endeavors, so don’t hesitate to strike while the iron’s hot.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

On Oct. 9, the full blood moon in Aries will illuminate your 10th house of career and public image, bringing revelations regarding independence and autonomy to the forefront of your professional life. Now is the perfect time to push any new endeavors in your professional world into the spotlight, Cancer. As the moon-ruled sign of the zodiac, you tend to feel the effects of a full moon more than most, so be sure to lean into the active, assertive energy you’ll feel as the moon takes center stage. Anything you’ve been eager to pursue is bound to hit the ground running.

Libra (Sept. 22—Oct. 22)

This season has been all about relationships for you, Libra. This emphasis is bound to show up on Oct. 9, as the full blood moon illuminates your seventh house of partnership and romantic endeavors. Now is the time when you’re being prompted to consider how you’re maintaining a sense of independence within your relationships. How have you been establishing a sense of autonomy in your connections? If you’ve been struggling to keep the scales balanced, this full moon is bound to reveal some important themes around how you can center your autonomy while still prioritizing your connections with others.

Capricorn (Dec. 21—Jan. 19)

On Oct. 9, the full blood moon in Aries will reveal the need for independence and action within your home and family life. In the midst of a very busy work-related season for you, this full moon is bringing your need for autonomy in your home life to the forefront, so don’t hesitate to take action in this area. Whether you’re planning on moving, or carving out some solo time in your private world, this lunation marks the perfect occasion to initiate endeavors that center your needs.