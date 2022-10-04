Kourtney Finally Opened Up About Those Foot Fetish Rumors

If the constant makeouts and three (three!) weddings didn’t clue you in, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are, like, really into each other. They haven’t shied away from showing their affection for one another, either — and sometimes, that affection seems very foot-focused. Rumors about Kourtney and Travis’ foot fetish have been floating around for quite some time, and on Oct. 4, Kourtney finally addressed them.

Appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kourtney opened up about the foot fetish rumors. “I love really cute feet,” she told host Amanda Hirsch, per Us Weekly. So no, it doesn’t sound like Kourtney minds that her husband likes “really cute feet,” too. She explained, “I mean, if somebody wants to pay extra attention to my feet, I’m not mad at that. Well, my husband, not just anybody.” According to Kourtney, she and Travis “embrace” her feet, but that’s all she would say.

This isn’t the first time the couple has dropped some hints about their rumored foot fetish. ICYMI, during Season 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis made it clear that feet were a part of their romantic lives. When discussing a cleanse on Season 1, Episode 7, Kourtney gave her family (and viewers) some insight into the intimate details of their relationship. Explaining what was restricted for the cleanse, she told Kim Kardashian, “They said no orgasm at all. Because we asked about that... We asked, ‘What about oral? What about hands? What about feet?’” That pretty much sums it up.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

During the podcast, Kourtney also opened up about her and Travis’ PDA — both on red carpets and at home. As for their public makeouts, Kourtney explained, “It’s fun to just be ourselves and not take it so seriously and not worry about taking the most perfect photo... it just feels better.”

They don’t tone things down at home, either. “We try to be respectful, too, of, you know, the kids and want everyone to feel comfortable. But yeah, sometimes we’ll be hugging or just staring into each other’s eyes, and the kids will be like, ‘Ew. gross,’” she explained. “But I think also they love that we love each other so much.”