Everyone is talking Kravis, including Khloé Kardashian. Although the couple makes a lot of their private life public, there is one question they haven’t given fans a clear answer on: Does Kravis have a foot fetish? Despite the Reddit threads devoted to the topic, fans still aren’t sure, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation — and now Khloé is joining the fun. During an episode of Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, released on May 24, the Good American founder opened up about her family life — and yep, Khloé thinks Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a foot fetish. (Um, same.)

A little background on the rumors: Though the couple has never shared or denied a foot fetish, they are constantly posting pics of their more intimate moments — and feet are heavily featured. They even shared a foot pic following their Santa Barbara courthouse wedding. Lest we forget, Kourtney also posted a picture of her thigh high stockings scattered in a bed of rose petals following their wedding night in Portofino, Italy. Really, nobody does horny IG Stories like Kravis.

Amanda Hirsch, the podcast’s host, asked Khloé about Kravis, “Is there a foot fetish there?” Khloé’s response? “Looks like it.” But she doesn’t know for sure. Khloé added, “I mean, I’m not in the bedroom with them, believe it or not, but I’m not like Mr. Deeds popping on up, but it looks like there’s a foot thing going on.” TBH, I think Kravis might just have a Kravis fetish, but they definitely aren’t anti-feet.

Throughout the podcast interview, Khloé did not shy away from discussing Kourtney and Travis’ veryyy touchy romance. And no, unlike Kris Jenner, she’s (shockingly) not annoyed when they’re always making out. “I’m more, like, I’m just happy it’s still going,” she explained to Hirsch. “Cause sometimes you, like, go really hard and heavy, and then it kind of, like, fizzles out.” She added, “I love it. [It’s] hot and heavy.”

But Kourtney and Travis’ steamy romance hasn’t been easy for everyone. During the podcast interview, Khloé discussed the drama between Kravis and Scott Disick (even if it is pretty one-sided). According to Khloé, she “love[s] him to death,” but he is “a little whiny,” and she is working on setting some healthy boundaries with him. “When we’re together talking, sometimes I forget... I’m like, ‘Wait, but you did have a girlfriend. But Scott, you had like a two-year long relationship that just ended,’ or something like that.” (Scott and Sofia Richie actually dated for over three years, BTW. And now she’s also engaged.)

In The Kardashians, the Kar-Jenner fam has had a couple confrontations about Scott’s attitude. Khloé explained, “I definitely think, like, we had to say, like, ‘OK, enough. If we’re gonna hang out, you can’t always just talk about Kourt. We gotta talk about other things... Let’s move on.’”

I’m sure Kravis’ open appreciation for each other’s feet doesn’t exactly help smooth things over — but hey, those toes won’t fondle themselves!