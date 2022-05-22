Congratulations are in order for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. On Sunday, May 22, the couple held their third wedding ceremony in Italy. Both of their families were in attendance, but there was one person who fans were really wondering about. So, was Scott Disick at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkers third wedding supporting his ex? He made the answer to that question very clear.

While the nuptials were taking place on the afternoon of May 22, Disick was on a flight somewhere else. How do we know that? He posted it all to Instagram. At the same time that Barker’s daughter Alabama was sharing photos of the wedding ceremony, Disick posted some shots from inside an airplane, writing that he was headed to a beach vacation.

It wasn’t a huge surprise that Disick didn’t show up for the big wedding, especially after he was spotted hanging out with Rod Stewart and his daughter Kimberly on Friday, May 20, when the whole of the Kardashian-Jenner family had arrived in Portofino, Italy to celebrate Kourt’s wedding weekend together. The timing of his May 22 Instagram shots finally confirmed that Disick was not at the wedding, which kind of adds up given his awkward relationship with the couple.

Just days before the ceremony, on May 18, a source reportedly told ET Disick wasn’t “necessarily in a place where he wants to watch Kourtney get married.” The source explained, "He just isn't there emotionally yet. Kourtney wouldn't want him there if he’s going to be weird about it."

ET also reported that Disick was “not happy” about finding out about Kourtney and Travis’ Santa Barbara wedding through friends and on social media. “Scott is very upset and didn’t know about the Santa Barbara wedding ahead of time,” the source apparently said.

On May 17, a source also reportedly told Us Weekly he hasn’t really watched the family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, because seeing scenes of him, Kourtney, and Travis is “awkward.”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kravis’ third wedding came just a week after they got legally married in a Santa Barbara courthouse on Sunday, May 15. According to Rolling Stone, after the couple said “I do” in a low key ceremony. The stars were seen driving off in a black convertible, which had a sign on the back that read “Just Married.”

Here’s hoping the next family get-together with Disick isn’t too awkward.