How To Get The Perfect Last-Minute Costume For Your Zodiac Sign

It’s all fun and games scrolling through costume memes until you realize that you don’t actually have one, and Halloween weekend is upon us. Don’t fret, because once again the simplest idea is the best one, and we compiled a perfect idea for each zodiac sign. Considering that I *have* been a witch on multiple Halloweens, I can confirm that these are perfect. READ MORE

Pete Davidson’s Style Evolution, From Teenage Dirtbag To Leading Man

Establishing himself as something of a sneakerhead, Davidson spent a few years keeping his looks streamlined and his footwear iconic. Over time, a career shift from funny guy to actor brought out a whole new side of Davidson’s style. And of course, dating someone who *also* loves fashion really didn’t hurt his transformation, either. READ MORE

TRENDING

An Honest Review Of The “Pheromone Perfume” That’s All Over TikTok

TikTok’s new favorite product is the Pure Instinct Pheromone Perfume Oil, which claims to be a “sex attractant perfume oil.” According to the product description, the oil blends with your skin’s pH, creating a “one-of-a-kind scent.” I mean, I will take this over vabbing any day of the week but the question is, does it work? 👀 Writer Meguire Hennes tested it out, and her journey is fascinating. READ MORE

Anne Hathaway Said Nate Isn’t The Villain Of The Devil Wears Prada

Countless viral tweets, listicles, and thinkpieces have made the point that Andy’s passive-aggressive chef boyfriend Nate (Adrian Grenier) was the movie’s real antagonist. Yes, Miranda Priestly may have been a cruelly over-demanding boss, but there was no denying her strength and passion for her career. But, for the first time, Andy Sachs herself spoke up in defense of her fictional boyfriend. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

