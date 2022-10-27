The Title Of Prince Harry’s New Memoir Is Shocking

Over a year since Prince Harry first announced he was writing a memoir, new details about the project are finally beginning to emerge. On Oct. 27, Penguin Random House revealed the release date and title for Harry’s upcoming book. “SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023,” the publishing company tweeted alongside the book’s official cover, which featured a stunning portrait of the Duke of Sussex.

According to the book’s official website, Spare will be “full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” One of the stories it will recount is Harry’s reaction to the sudden death of his mother Princess Diana, in 1997. “As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling— and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last,” a statement on the website read.

So, what’s the meaning behind Harry’s book title? According to The Washington Post, it seems to be a nod to the famous phrase, “the heir and the spare,” which has been used in reference to Harry and his older brother Prince William, who is the heir to the British throne. William’s three children — George, Charlotte, and Louis — are next in the line of succession, making Harry fifth in line to the throne.

Harry’s book title received quite the reaction online. “Prince Harry’s calling his memoir ‘SPARE’ is absolutely iconic. A perfect book title,” one person tweeted. “This book is for every younger sibling who has been called by — and answered to — their older sibling’s name,” another person tweeted.

The book’s release date has also left fans intrigued considering Spare will drop just days away from the three-year anniversary since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be taking a step back from their royal duties on Jan. 8, 2020. At the time, the couple said they would begin balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America while working toward becoming financially independent. However, since then, Harry and Meghan have officially stepped down as senior royals and have permanently relocated to California, where they’re currently raising their three-year-old son Archie and one-year-old daughter Lilibet.

Hopefully, Spare will offer more of an explanation as to why Harry and Meghan chose to leave their lives as senior royals behind.