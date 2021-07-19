Prince Harry Writing A Memoir Is The Mic Drop Moment I Needed Today

Another passion project from Prince Harry is in the works! The Duke of Sussex has a memoir coming soon, and it will provide new insight into his personal life. Since relocating to California with Meghan Markle, Harry has been taking on numerous new projects and jobs which he likely wouldn’t have been able to if he had remained in the UK. Fans have learned more about Harry and his family than ever before, especially after his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in march. Now, they’re about to learn even more. Here’s everything to know so far about Prince Harry's memoir.

The memoir is slated to be published by Random House, who has shared several details of what the book will entail. In an official press release, the company described it as an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” and said it will give fans a deeply personal look into his life.

“Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” Random House revealed.

Harry himself also shared a statement about what the book will entail. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he said in a statement on July 19. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Ahead of the memoir’s release, here’s what royal fans should know.

Title:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Upon its July 2021 announcement, the memoir did not yet have a title.

Release Date:

According to multiple reports from AP, Harry’s memoir is due out sometime in 2022.

Other Details:

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

According to Random House, Harry will be donating the proceeds of his book to charity. The publisher also revealed no part of Harry’s life will be left out of the memoir. The book’s contents will cover his life from “childhood to the present day,” they said.