Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Body Language Was So Unified
Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had high expectations for the couple's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, and it did not disappoint. During the two-hour special, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their shocking experiences with the royal family and the institution behind it throughout their time as senior working royals. The truth was hard to hear, but one bright spot was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview body language. As always, it was strong and supportive — exactly what you'd hope to see from a couple who went through hell together and came out stronger on the other side.
The two remained a united front during the difficult moments of the interview. As viewers learned during the special, Meghan's time as a working royal wasn't easy. She was constantly under attack by the British press and revealed that the "firm," or the institution behind the royal family, promised to protect her from the tabloid fodder that eventually started to deeply impact her mental health. Ultimately, the lack of support and protection from the institution is what led them to step away from their world for good.
Elite Daily spoke to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, and Patti Wood, body language expert and author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma , about Harry and Meghan's dynamic during the tell-all. Here's what they saw in the couple's physical interactions.
Their Matching Posture Indicates A Unified Front
Meghan spoke with Oprah one-one-one during the first half of the interview and was later joined by Harry, who spoke more widely about where his relationship with his family stands today and what he and Meghan went through to start their new life.
In this still of the couple listening to Oprah, Brown points to their matching posture. Their heads are both tilted slightly to the left, their elbows are on the arm rests, and their hands are clasped in front of them. "That's a trait of a unified relationship," says Brown. "Great couples naturally match each other."
Brown also says Harry seems a bit more on-edge than Meghan in this particular moment. "His eyebrows are a bit lowered, which says there is stress and possibly some anger about the topic," she says. "His hands are interlaced, which can say he's nervous and fidgety, or he's putting up a bit of protection." Meghan, on the other hand, "seems more at peace in this moment, protecting the baby with her hands."
Wood says she noticed how focused Harry's eye contact on Oprah was during the interview. "He really listened and was sure and careful of his answers," she says. She points to the "sad, distanced look on his face," speculating this moment may have been during Oprah's questions about his family, which, according to Wood, is when Harry showed the most sadness during the interview.
Royal Protocol Might Be A Force Of Habit
In this moment, the couple's energies are pointed in two different directions. Brown notes that Meghan's legs are crossed away from Harry with her feet pointed toward Oprah. "So her energy is more on Oprah than him," she says. "Harry's knees are generally pointed toward Meghan, so that's where his energy is going."
She also points to Harry playing with his wedding ring, which she says can often mean nervousness about the relationship. Nevertheless, it's important to remember there might be royal protocol at play here, she says. "It's habit by now, they're trained to sit like this — more elegantly — and not cross their legs in bigger ways like Americans will do."
Their Interlaced Fingers & Big Smiles Are Genuine
In this happier moment, Meghan and Harry are much less tense. Their fingers are interlaced, which Brown says shows a romantic, close bond. "It's as close as you can get to someone without a hug," she says.
Wood agrees, and notes that Harry's palm facing up indicates vulnerability. "She covers his palm and interlaces her fingers in a way that shows they feel safe being intimate and exposed emotionally when they are with each other."
"Their smiles are genuine and she's looking to him for support and to lead the conversation in this instance," says Brown, who also notices how Meghan is "protecting" her baby by placing her hand on her belly.
Ultimately, both experts saw a united, strong couple supporting each other through a painful, tense, soul-bearing conversation. Harry and Meghan were brave in sharing their truth with the world — a truth that will surely change the way the world sees the institution of the royal family forever.