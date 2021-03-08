Meghan spoke with Oprah one-one-one during the first half of the interview and was later joined by Harry, who spoke more widely about where his relationship with his family stands today and what he and Meghan went through to start their new life.

In this still of the couple listening to Oprah, Brown points to their matching posture. Their heads are both tilted slightly to the left, their elbows are on the arm rests, and their hands are clasped in front of them. "That's a trait of a unified relationship," says Brown. "Great couples naturally match each other."

Brown also says Harry seems a bit more on-edge than Meghan in this particular moment. "His eyebrows are a bit lowered, which says there is stress and possibly some anger about the topic," she says. "His hands are interlaced, which can say he's nervous and fidgety, or he's putting up a bit of protection." Meghan, on the other hand, "seems more at peace in this moment, protecting the baby with her hands."

Wood says she noticed how focused Harry's eye contact on Oprah was during the interview. "He really listened and was sure and careful of his answers," she says. She points to the "sad, distanced look on his face," speculating this moment may have been during Oprah's questions about his family, which, according to Wood, is when Harry showed the most sadness during the interview.