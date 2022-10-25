Kete fans, listen up. It looks like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be on track for a romantic reunion. On Oct. 22, Kardashian posted a photo of flowers on her Instagram Story — plus a jasmine-scented candle. That might not seem like much, but some fans thought the flowers were from Davidson, aka the Aladdin to Kardashian’s Jasmine during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. That, combined with recent reports from The Sun and Entertainment Tonight, has the internet convinced Kete 2.0 is happening. So, are Kardashian and Davidson back together? It’s a little confusing.

“Pete and Kim still keep in touch,” an insider told ET on Oct. 24. “It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact.” But how exactly “in touch” are they? According to The Sun, very.

Per the outlet, Kardashian and Davidson “shared a secret sleepover” when she was in New York in early October. The insider claimed, “Pete visited Kim at her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking out a back entrance of the hotel in a disguise and hopped in a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island.” Well, that certainly sounds like there could be something romantic happening.

Kardashian and Davidson called it quits back in August after nine months together. At the time, an insider told Page Six, “Pete is 28, and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment.” The source added, “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice, but Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

“They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date,” a source told ET at the time. “Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he’s the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there’s no drama or anything weird between them now.”

Well, maybe getting back together with the “nicest and sweetest guy in the world” isn’t such a bad idea.