Apparently, Kravis’ Las Vegas wedding was even blurrier than the pictures. ICYMI, on April 5, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker left the Grammys to go to One Love Wedding Chapel for a 2 a.m. wedding (sans the necessary paperwork). Apparently, there was a lot of alcohol involved. During an Oct. 27 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian reflected on the memorable night — and revealed that she was “blacked out” for her Vegas elopement.

In the episode, Kardashian opened up about her Vegas nuptials during a confessional. “I don’t even know where to begin,” she said, per People. The reality star explained, “I did throw up after... and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants and had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kebab.” Oof.

“We knew that Elvis had to marry us,” Kardashian explained. “He was the only one open at that hour. Nobody was around, it was [our] security, manager... but I blacked out, I actually don't remember though.” She added, “I didn't even remember Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle. I didn't remember I had a bouquet.” Kardashian showed a pal, Simon Huck, footage of the epic night and pointed out that she was “slurring” her vows.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The messy affair all started with the Grammys and vegan sushi. According to Kardashian, Barker said at the time, “It's the Grammys, and its our first Grammys together, let's make this the best night ever.” And so they did.

Perhaps the funniest part of this incredible story? Kardashian wasn’t the only one whose memory was a little fuzzy. Apparently, the Elvis impersonator couldn’t remember Kardashian’s name during the ceremony. “When Elvis was marrying us, he was like, 'I Khloé take thee Travis.' I just lost my mind and fell straight on the floor. And we couldn't get up,” Kardashian explained, per Us Weekly.

I’m just thankful we have pics from this epic night.