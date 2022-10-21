Elite Daily Newsletter: October 20, 2022
How your zodiac sign will be affected by the end of Saturn Retrograde, plus Taylor Swift's style evolution over the years, and more.
How Saturn Retrograde Ending Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
You’ve probably heard of Saturn return as a major, life-shifting event. Well, that’s because Saturn packs a pretty intense planetary punch. And it’s been retrograde since June, so if your relentless pursuit of all your hopes and dreams has been a little lackluster, that’s probably why. But come October 23, everything is going back to normal when Saturn stations direct. This is one Sunday that definitely won’t be scary. READ MORE
Taylor Swift’s Style Evolution Is As Varied And Complex As Her Music Evolution
Throughout her career, Swift has been a chameleon of sorts. Each of her albums is defined by its own unique sound and aesthetic. The re-emergence of a new album and, subsequently, a new Swift, is reflected in every element of her exterior persona from her music videos to her red-carpet fashion choices. So, as we gear up for her Midnights release, let’s take a journey through her sartorial transformation. READ MORE
Camila Mendes Took Lili Reinhart’s Advice About Microdermabrasion
Camila Mendes never used to worry much about her skin. In her own words, she “wasn’t somebody who wore a ton of makeup or had any sort of extensive skin care routine.” But that all changed in 2016, when she was cast as Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, one of The CW’s most popular TV series of all time. Soon enough, the intense filming schedule started to take its toll on her skin. Elite Daily spoke to her about the products she keeps on hand through flare-ups. READ MORE
Score Cheap Airfare With These 6 Flight Hacks
I have recently become a credit card points girlie, and I am always looking for ways to save on flights. And once you’re in the world of travel price hacking, you’ll never want to leave — because the deals really are worth it. So if you are dreaming of all the creative ways you can maximize your PTO before the end of the year, take a look at this list. READ MORE
Sheila Yasmin Marikar’s Novel Dives Into LA’s Culty Fitness Scene
Why Are Brits So Stressed About The Crown?
Bella Hadid’s New Clothing Line Is Inspired By Her Unique Style
