How Saturn Retrograde Ending Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

You’ve probably heard of Saturn return as a major, life-shifting event. Well, that’s because Saturn packs a pretty intense planetary punch. And it’s been retrograde since June, so if your relentless pursuit of all your hopes and dreams has been a little lackluster, that’s probably why. But come October 23, everything is going back to normal when Saturn stations direct. This is one Sunday that definitely won’t be scary. READ MORE

Taylor Swift’s Style Evolution Is As Varied And Complex As Her Music Evolution

Throughout her career, Swift has been a chameleon of sorts. Each of her albums is defined by its own unique sound and aesthetic. The re-emergence of a new album and, subsequently, a new Swift, is reflected in every element of her exterior persona from her music videos to her red-carpet fashion choices. So, as we gear up for her Midnights release, let’s take a journey through her sartorial transformation. READ MORE

Camila Mendes Took Lili Reinhart’s Advice About Microdermabrasion

Camila Mendes never used to worry much about her skin. In her own words, she “wasn’t somebody who wore a ton of makeup or had any sort of extensive skin care routine.” But that all changed in 2016, when she was cast as Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, one of The CW’s most popular TV series of all time. Soon enough, the intense filming schedule started to take its toll on her skin. Elite Daily spoke to her about the products she keeps on hand through flare-ups. READ MORE

Score Cheap Airfare With These 6 Flight Hacks

I have recently become a credit card points girlie, and I am always looking for ways to save on flights. And once you’re in the world of travel price hacking, you’ll never want to leave — because the deals really are worth it. So if you are dreaming of all the creative ways you can maximize your PTO before the end of the year, take a look at this list. READ MORE

