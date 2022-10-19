Camila Mendes’ Fave Post-Pimple-Popping Masks Only Cost $7 Each

In Elite Daily’s One Nightstand, your favorite celebs and influencers spill allllllll the details about their Holy Grail beauty products — the select few they always have within arm’s reach on their nightstand. In this installment, Riverdale star and creative director of LOOPS Camila Mendes shared her favorite dry skin savior products, including the exfoliating wipes she didn’t know she needed and the face mask she grabs when she’s taken pimple popping too far.

Camila Mendes never used to worry much about her skin. In her own words, she “wasn’t somebody who wore a ton of makeup or had any sort of extensive skin care routine.” But that all changed in 2016, when she was cast as Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, one of The CW’s most popular TV series of all time. Soon enough, the hit show’s intense filming schedule took a toll on Mendes’ skin. Long hours on set and in the makeup chair for the last seven years — 15 hours a day, 10 months a year, to be more accurate — prompted the now 28-year-old to start thinking about her face, and not just in terms of how it looks, but also its overall health. She tells Elite Daily, “It forced me to evolve, learn, and compensate for all the stress I was putting my skin through.”

Mendes’ skin care journey hit its stride in July, when she became creative director of ultra-cool gel mask brand LOOPS, tasked with spearheading innovative product development and driving brand growth. LOOPS, which creates affordable masks for myriad skin concerns, is very much aligned with the Riverdale actor’s skin health values. “LOOPS is very adamant about preserving your skin’s natural barrier,” she says. “It’s something I've always understood, but I didn't know how to articulate what it really meant like I do now.”

Courtesy of Loops

The Do Revenge actor has also learned a thing or two about being a glow-getter from her Riverdale co-stars. “Lili [Reinhart] once talked to me about how microdermabrasion can be really aggressive, like a meat grinder for your skin, which I remember resonating with me,” she says.

Nowadays, anything that strips Mendes’ skin of its natural oils and moisture is a no-go. But, even with a health-first approach, Mendes still has her share of skin troubles. “I tan very easily. When I pick at my skin and create scars, they turn dark in the healing process,” she says of hyperpigmentation, an ongoing issue familiar to many people with more melanin. Even so, the Brazilian-American actor and self-described face-picker now has her skin care routine on lock. Below, Camila Mendes reveals the three products she keeps on hand through ups, downs, and the occasional “sh*t, I’ve gone too far” moment post-pimple popping.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

The No. 1 Beauty Product Camila Mendes Can’t Live Without

Camila Mendes: I'm really obsessed with my Tatcha Water Cream. It’s the moisturizer that changed the game for me. I fell in love with the feeling when I started using it. It’s not heavy, so I know my skin is still doing its own work. I don’t like when moisturizers overcompensate for what your skin should be doing for itself. The Water Cream is so thin, but also hydrating. It’s just the perfect combination. It really, really does it for me.

The Skin Care Product She Slept On For Too Long

CM: Probably the exfoliating wipes that I use from Dr. Kay. Exfoliating was definitely something I thought I didn't need because my skin’s so dry and I don’t have intense acne. I thought I didn’t need something strong. But when I started using them, they changed my skin a lot. I wish I’d used them sooner — it would've solved a lot of my problems.

The Reason She Loves Sheet Masks

CM: I feel the difference instantly when I use a mask. I think when you apply product to your face, your skin doesn't always absorb it all. Masks — especially LOOPS, because they’re gel masks — help to really seal in the product for an extended amount of time so you get results.

Courtesy of LOOPS

Camila Mendes’ Favorite LOOPS Mask

CM: I have a hard time picking between the Night Shift and Hyper Smooth masks. Hyper Smooth is what I need when I've been over-picking, touching my face too much, or creating scars, but Night Shift is my comforting warm blanket at the end of the night. I'm always using Hyper Smooth after I’ve popped every single pimple to the point where I’m bleeding and I'm like, “Sh*t, I've gone too far.”

How She Knows When To Give Her Skin A Break

CM: There are moments where I see that my skin's really sensitive and raw because I've been doing too much to it, too much exfoliating or too many active ingredients. Then that's when I'll usually try to reach for something that's more soothing like Night Shift. When my skin starts to get really dry and I realize I haven't been hydrating or sleeping enough, I'll also reach for Night Shift. Hyper Smooth is the friend that's going to call you out on your sh*t. Night Shift is the friend that's like, “Come here, you've had a long day.”

LOOPS masks are available at loopsbeauty.com.