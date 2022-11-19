A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 18, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Broke Ticketmaster & “ME!”

True Life: I’m A Swiftie — but the ongoing Ticketmaster debacle has changed my perspective on what it means to be a Taylor Swift fan. Swifties are citing ridiculous ticket wait times and wildly inflated prices as reasons for reconsidering their excitement for her 2023 Eras Tour. I’m one of them. For the first time in my life, I’m a little Swiftied out, and I’m not the only one. READ MORE

Alexa Lemieux Has The Most Genius Sex Advice

Alexa Alfia Lemieux is tired of being asked whether she “wears the pants” in her marriage. “People sometimes think I run this relationship, and that's the funniest thing,” the Season 3 of Love Is Blind star tells Elite Daily. Here, Alexa shares her favorite underrated thing about her husband, Brennon, her advice for finding the love of your life, and the sex tips she knows can improve your relationship. READ MORE

Blake Lively Gushed Over Ryan Reynolds In A Sweet Speech

LBR, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are pretty much everyone’s favorite celebrity couple. And on Nov. 17, the duo reminded fans exactly why they are worthy of their golden couple status. When the Deadpool actor received the 36th American Cinematheque Award at the Beverly Hilton, Lively gave a speech for Reynolds, and her words showed how proud she is of her husband. READ MORE

Hilton's Hallmark Christmas Movie-Inspired Rooms Are So Immersive

Ringing in the most wonderful time of the year couldn’t be done without a proper Hallmark Christmas movie marathon to get you excited for the holidays. You’ve probably seen your favorites so many times that you wish you could step into them and feel the magic for yourself — and Hilton’s Hallmark Christmas movie-inspired rooms let you do just that. This holiday season, the hotel company is offering immersive Hallmark “Countdown to Christmas” suite experiences to set you up for the ultimate movie marathon staycation. READ MORE

