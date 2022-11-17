Ringing in the most wonderful time of the year couldn’t be done without a proper Hallmark Christmas movie marathon to get you excited for the holidays. It always makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside, especially when you’re munching on popcorn and sipping red wine in your PJs. You’ve probably seen your favorites so many times that you wish you could step into them and feel the magic for yourself — and Hilton’s Hallmark Christmas movie-inspired rooms let you do just that. This holiday season, the hotel company is offering immersive Hallmark “Countdown to Christmas” suite experiences to set you up for the ultimate movie marathon staycation.

The Hilton Hallmark Christmas hotel experience is coming to town this November, in Chicago, San Diego, and Las Vegas Hilton Hotels. The custom-designed holiday suites are decked with festive decor, plenty of movie snacks, and cozy blankets to enjoy while binge-watching as many Hallmark movies as possible. Depending on which city you stay in, you’ll also discover that the rooms come with unique surprises to make the experience special.

For example, in Chicago’s “Cozy Christmas” themed suite, there’s a crochet Christmas tree, piles of knit-wrapped gifts, a hot cocoa bar, and gingerbread house building kits to set the mood for a chill night in. You can explore Hilton Chicago’s holiday attractions too, like the 24-foot-tall Christmas tree in the lobby, gingerbread replica of the city skyline, and Santa activities for little friends to enjoy.

You can also take Christmas to the beach by staying in Hilton San Diego Bayfront’s “SoCal” Hallmark suite, that comes with coastal decor and sunny views of San Diego Bay. It’s a sweet deal, because the only snow you’ll see on this trip will be the in-room snow cone machine. You can also snack on themed cookies and make DIY ornaments while you surf the movie collection.

If you’d rather rock around the Christmas tree in the desert, you can book a night at the Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World. The theme is naturally “Glam Christmas,” which includes a small forest of sequin Christmas trees inside the suite and tinsel dripping from the ceiling. Here, you can pop the bubbly, bedazzle ornaments, and throw a mini Hallmark holiday party.

All of the “Countdown to Christmas” suites will include a complete Hallmark Channel holiday movie collection, so you can revisit old favorites and discover new ones. At 8 p.m. there will be a themed Christmas tree lighting each night that the guests from every locations can participate in.

Starting Nov. 18 at 11:00 a.m. ET, you can book one of the limited-time “Countdown to Christmas” Holiday Suites at hilton.com/hallmark, which also has YouTube videos for all three suites featuring an in-depth look at all the festive details you can expect. The Hallmark suites experiences will be open from mid-November to late-December, depending on the location, so make sure to snag a stay before the holidays creep up. You’re probably already planning your Hallmark Christmas movie watchlist, and these homey hotel suites are the ideal theater for getting in the spirit.