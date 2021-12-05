Some channels, like Netflix and Disney+, are holiday dabblers. They happily bring new titles every November and December, but it’s like extra sprinkles on top. The main fare they deliver — like The Witcher and The Book of Boba Fett — is where their hearts lie. But then there’s Hallmark. This year, Hallmark’s 2021 Christmas movie schedule doesn’t just have a dozen or even two dozen new movies, but 41 brand new titles for fans to indulge. This channel isn’t just here for the holiday movies; it commits fully to the Christmas spirit, raining down new films like a snow machine gone berserk.

If you’re just now tuning in for the Christmas movie fare, you’re going to need to have a seat, because there’s already a backlog of titles to get through. Hallmark has been churning out brand new films since a whole week before Halloween. (Listen, spooky season isn’t in the channel’s wheelhouse.) The calendar is only just now reaching the holidays properly, and there’s already over a month’s worth of releases ready to watch.

Fans can check out films already here like Danica McKellar’s You, Me and the Christmas Trees and Tamera Mowry-Housley’s The Santa Stakeout. Or, you can wait for some of the highly anticipated upcoming titles like Rachael Leigh Cook’s Tis the Season to be Merry. And don’t forget there are technically three slates of Hallmark films: “Countdown to Christmas,” “Miracles of Christmas,” and “Movies & Mistletoe.”

Here’s the full Hallmark 2021 Christmas movie lineup:

Countdown to Christmas

The following movies are all on Hallmark Channel, airing at 8 p.m. ET, except where noted.

Oct. 22

You, Me and the Christmas Trees

Oct. 23

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Oct. 24

The Santa Stakeout

Oct. 29

Christmas in Harmony

Oct. 30

Coyote Creek Christmas

Oct. 31

Christmas Sail

Nov. 5

Gingerbread Miracle

Nov. 6

Next Stop, Christmas

Nov. 7

A Christmas Treasure

Nov. 12

Open By Christmas

Nov. 13

My Christmas Family Tree

Nov. 14

A Holiday in Harlem

Nov. 19

Nantucket Noel

Nov. 20

A Christmas Together with You

Nov. 21

A Kiss Before Christmas

Nov. 25

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Nov. 26

Christmas CEO (6 p.m. ET)

An Unexpected Christmas

Nov. 27

Making Spirits Bright (6 p.m. ET)

Christmas at Castle Hart

Nov. 28

Christmas in Tahoe (6 p.m. ET)

The Christmas Contest

Dec. 3

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah

Dec. 4

A Very Merry Bridesmaid

Dec. 5

Sister Swap Part 1: A Hometown Holiday

Dec. 10

A Dickens of a Holiday

Dec. 11

A Royal Queens Christmas

Dec. 12

Sister Swap Part 2: Christmas in the City

Dec. 18

The Christmas House 2: Deck the Halls

Dec. 19

'Tis the Season to be Merry

Miracles of Christmas

The following movies are all on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, airing at 10 p.m. ET

Oct. 23

Christmas in My Heart

Oct. 30

The Christmas Promise

Nov. 6

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Nov. 13

One December Night

Nov. 20

Five More Minutes

Nov. 27

Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas

Dec. 4

Our Christmas Journey

Dec. 11

A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love

Dec. 18

Christmas for Keeps

Movies & Mistletoe

The following movies are all on Hallmark Movies Now, airing at 12 a.m. ET.

Nov. 18

Every Time a Bell Rings

Dec. 2