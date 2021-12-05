Hallmark's Christmas Movie Lineup Includes Riverdale And PLL Stars
I'm invested.
Some channels, like Netflix and Disney+, are holiday dabblers. They happily bring new titles every November and December, but it’s like extra sprinkles on top. The main fare they deliver — like The Witcher and The Book of Boba Fett — is where their hearts lie. But then there’s Hallmark. This year, Hallmark’s 2021 Christmas movie schedule doesn’t just have a dozen or even two dozen new movies, but 41 brand new titles for fans to indulge. This channel isn’t just here for the holiday movies; it commits fully to the Christmas spirit, raining down new films like a snow machine gone berserk.
If you’re just now tuning in for the Christmas movie fare, you’re going to need to have a seat, because there’s already a backlog of titles to get through. Hallmark has been churning out brand new films since a whole week before Halloween. (Listen, spooky season isn’t in the channel’s wheelhouse.) The calendar is only just now reaching the holidays properly, and there’s already over a month’s worth of releases ready to watch.
Fans can check out films already here like Danica McKellar’s You, Me and the Christmas Trees and Tamera Mowry-Housley’s The Santa Stakeout. Or, you can wait for some of the highly anticipated upcoming titles like Rachael Leigh Cook’s Tis the Season to be Merry. And don’t forget there are technically three slates of Hallmark films: “Countdown to Christmas,” “Miracles of Christmas,” and “Movies & Mistletoe.”
Here’s the full Hallmark 2021 Christmas movie lineup:
Countdown to Christmas
The following movies are all on Hallmark Channel, airing at 8 p.m. ET, except where noted.
Oct. 22
- You, Me and the Christmas Trees
Oct. 23
- Boyfriends of Christmas Past
Oct. 24
- The Santa Stakeout
Oct. 29
- Christmas in Harmony
Oct. 30
- Coyote Creek Christmas
Oct. 31
- Christmas Sail
Nov. 5
- Gingerbread Miracle
Nov. 6
- Next Stop, Christmas
Nov. 7
- A Christmas Treasure
Nov. 12
- Open By Christmas
Nov. 13
- My Christmas Family Tree
Nov. 14
- A Holiday in Harlem
Nov. 19
- Nantucket Noel
Nov. 20
- A Christmas Together with You
Nov. 21
- A Kiss Before Christmas
Nov. 25
- The Nine Kittens of Christmas
Nov. 26
- Christmas CEO (6 p.m. ET)
- An Unexpected Christmas
Nov. 27
- Making Spirits Bright (6 p.m. ET)
- Christmas at Castle Hart
Nov. 28
- Christmas in Tahoe (6 p.m. ET)
- The Christmas Contest
Dec. 3
- Eight Gifts of Hanukkah
Dec. 4
- A Very Merry Bridesmaid
Dec. 5
- Sister Swap Part 1: A Hometown Holiday
Dec. 10
- A Dickens of a Holiday
Dec. 11
- A Royal Queens Christmas
Dec. 12
- Sister Swap Part 2: Christmas in the City
Dec. 18
- The Christmas House 2: Deck the Halls
Dec. 19
- 'Tis the Season to be Merry
Miracles of Christmas
The following movies are all on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, airing at 10 p.m. ET
Oct. 23
- Christmas in My Heart
Oct. 30
- The Christmas Promise
Nov. 6
- Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas
Nov. 13
- One December Night
Nov. 20
- Five More Minutes
Nov. 27
- Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas
Dec. 4
- Our Christmas Journey
Dec. 11
- A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love
Dec. 18
- Christmas for Keeps
Movies & Mistletoe
The following movies are all on Hallmark Movies Now, airing at 12 a.m. ET.
Nov. 18
- Every Time a Bell Rings
Dec. 2
- Sugar Plum Twist