Elite Daily Newsletter: June 24, 2022

Play Duchess Of Cambridge Dress-Up In Kate’s Royal Portrait Dress

Yes, they are still painting portraits of royalty in 2022. This new official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is huge — legit life-size. The artist Jamie Coreth said "I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified." And if you want to be elegant and dignified, you can buy Kate's dress, which is available in three other colors if green isn't your thing.

I Made Kourtney Kardashian's Matcha Latte For An Extra Morning Poosh

"Don't get me wrong, I'm a huge coffee fan, but it just doesn't seem to cut it on particularly dreary workdays. Where's the flavor? Where's the energy? Where's the fun? At times like these, one must look to the high priestess of gigantic salads and revolutionary chocolate-eating techniques, Kourtney Kardashian. Of course, Madame Poosh had just the thing I needed to shake up my most lethargic mornings."

Celebs Are Furious About SCOTUS' Roe V. Wade Decision

With the overturn of Roe, the United States goes back to the state-by-state patchwork of abortion laws in place before the decision took effect, meaning that abortion is legal in some states but heavily restricted or even banned in others. After a final decision was announced, politicians and celebrities spoke out against the ruling on social media.

This Summer’s Trendiest Nail Art Is Sooo Extra

Spring nail trends, like coffin nails and neon pastels, have evolved. Summer nails are longer, louder, and, yes, we're getting paramours' initials painted on our fingers. Ahead, three industry insiders offer their hot takes on summer 2022's nail trends.

15 Reasons Why You Should Spend More Time With Yourself

Many people seem to be afraid of being alone— so much so that some people make friends who aren't worth having, date people they shouldn't be dating, and spend their time and money just to run away from the idea of being lonely. However, learning how to spend time with yourself (and only yourself) can be a really positive experience.

FURTHER READING