Here's How To Support Abortion Rights In Texas After Its 6 Week Ban Went Into Effect

At midnight on Sept. 1, 2021, one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the nation went into effect in Texas. Senate Bill 8 (SB8) bans abortions just six weeks into gestation, when most people don’t even realize they’re pregnant — meaning nearly all abortions are now illegal in the massive state. But the fight for reproductive autonomy is far from over: Here's how to donate and support abortion rights in Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed SB8 into law on May 19, officially setting one of America’s most repressive anti-choice laws into motion. While abortion isn’t outright banned (technically), the law prohibits legal access to abortion care as soon as cardiac activity is detected in an embryo, or around six weeks. For people with regular menstrual cycles, that’s barely two weeks after a missed period. The law also makes “no exceptions for rape, incest, or fetal anomaly,” per Avow Texas.

Additionally, “SB8 authorizes any person anywhere to sue a person who performed, aided and abetted, or intended to aid and abet an abortion in violation of the ban,” per the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). This means that private citizens who pursue and win lawsuits against alleged ban violators will be rewarded with a “bounty” of at least $10,000, funded by the sued party. As of Sept. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court has taken no action to block the law from taking effect.

“The anti-choice movement is determined to decimate reproductive freedom and intimidate providers, pregnant people, and those who love and care for them,” said NARAL Pro-Choice America’s Acting President, Adrienne Kimmell, in a Sept. 1 statement. “Make no mistake, this law paves the way for anti-choice extremists to turn their dystopian vision into a horrifying reality — not just in Texas — but around the country.”

The new law is part of a pattern of restrictive abortion laws that have been spreading around the United States for years. Texas is one of eight states to attempt to pass a ban on abortions after six weeks, with four of those bans passed in 2021 alone, according to think tank the Guttmacher Institute. Texas’ ban is the first to have been allowed to go into effect.

So in case you’re still wondering: No, Texas is not okay right now. But Texans and reproductive rights advocates won’t stop fighting as the state continues to chip away at our bodily autonomy. Trust me, there are plenty of organizations you can donate to if you want to support abortion rights in Texas, and here are just a few of them.

Buckle Bunnies Fund Founded in April 2020, when Texas placed a temporary ban on abortions amid the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic, the Buckle Bunnies Fund is a grassroots organization committed to helping underprivileged communities access the abortion care they need. According to their site, they’re “dedicated to the autonomy of abortion seekers, not just in Texas, but everywhere,” and they’ll continue working “until every person everywhere is able to access abortion freely, safely, and on demand.” To support their efforts, you can donate here.

The Lilith Fund As the oldest abortion fund in Texas, the Lilith Fund is dedicated to providing “financial assistance and emotional support while building community spaces for people who need abortions in Texas — unapologetically, with compassion and conviction.” The Lilith Fund is also part of the legal effort to block the Texas ban. To support the Lilith Fund as they work during this difficult time, you can donate here, or sign up to volunteer here.

Whole Woman’s Health Pete Marovich/Getty Images News/Getty Images With four locations across Texas, Whole Woman’s Health is a holistic abortion care provider committed to shifting “the stigma around abortion through providing quality abortion care services, education, training, proactive strategy, and advocacy.” Whole Woman’s Health is also part of the legal effort to block the Texas ban. To support their mission “to deliver excellent care with dignity, respect and compassion,” you can donate here.

TEA Fund The Texas Equal Access (TEA) Fund is dedicated to funding abortion care for low-income communities, while “working to end barriers to abortion access through community education and shifting the current culture toward reproductive justice.” The TEA Fund is also part of the legal effort to block the Texas ban. To support their work, you can donate here.

Jane’s Due Process Jane’s Due Process is a unique organization dedicated to helping “young people in Texas navigate parental consent laws and confidentially access abortion and birth control.” They help minors in Texas confidentially bypass parental involvement laws to access the reproductive health care they need. Jane’s Due Process is also part of the legal effort to block the Texas ban. To support their work, you can donate here.

National Network of Abortion Funds The National Network of Abortion Funds is dedicated to connecting people in need of abortion care to clinics and funding organizations in their area. They’re also committed to removing “financial and logistical barriers to abortion access” through intersectional advocacy. Now that SB8 has severely limited abortion access in Texas, their work is more important now than ever. You can support their efforts by donating here.