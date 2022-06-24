The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. On June 24, Justice Samuel Alito issued a majority opinion on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that did away with a constitutional right to an abortion.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization centered around a controversial 2018 Mississippi law that would effectively ban the majority of abortions in the state after 15 weeks. The U.S. Court of Appeals struck down the law in late 2019; however, in May 2021, the Supreme Court agreed to take up the case.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court ruled that the Mississippi law is constitutional as “it satisfies rational-basis review.” The court also stated that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.” Specifically, they overruled both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey. This means that abortion regulatory laws and rights will be determined by individual states.

In their majority opinion, Alito said, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” Associate Judge Stephen Breyer, alongside Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Justice Elena Kagan, voted against overturning Roe v. Wade. In a dissenting opinion, Breyer wrote, "After today, young women will come of age with fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers had.”

This final decision has been long-awaited. On May 2, Politico published a leaked draft opinion that suggested the Supreme Court was considering overturning Roe v. Wade. The landmark 1973 ruling protected a person’s constitutional right to have an abortion until fetal viability, usually around 24 weeks. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the draft’s authenticity but clarified that it did not reflect the Supreme Court’s final decision. With the overturn of Roe, the United States goes back to the state-by-state patchwork of abortion laws in place before the decision took effect, meaning that abortion is legal in some states but heavily restricted or even banned in others.

After a final decision was announced, politicians and celebrities spoke out against the ruling on social media. Former First Lady Michelle Obama issued a statement that said, in part, “This horrifying decision will have devastating consequences, and it must be a wake-up call, especially to the young people who will bear its burden.”

Taylor Swift quote-tweeted Michelle’s post with her own statement. She said, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

President Barack Obama also issued a statement. He said, in part, the ruling “relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues — attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

Alongside the Obamas, celebrities like Finneas, Aly & AJ, and Keke Palmer among many others also quickly posted their thoughts online about the ruling.

Prior to the final decision, celebrities like Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus publicly supported upholding Roe v. Wade. On May 13, they joined 158 other celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and Shawn Mendes to show support for Roe v. Wade by signing their names to a Planned Parenthood ad in The New York Times.

With the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, advocates for reproductive rights can continue donating to a series of organizations supporting access to safe abortions. More information about state abortion laws can be found here.

More to come...