Some of the biggest artists came together to stand up in support of abortion rights. Earlier this month, Politico published a leaked Supreme Court majority draft opinion regarding the ongoing Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. Notably, the draft detailed the Supreme Court’s intention to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States. Many celebrities subsequently spoke out in support of abortion rights, including Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, and Halsey.

Now, 160 stars, including the aforementioned four artists, teamed up to condemn the Supreme Court’s draft decision by signing a full-page ad in the New York Times defending Roe v. Wade.

“The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion,” the ad said. “Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.”

The ad, which was published in the May 13 print edition of New York Times, is part of Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign and comes out ahead of nationwide protests planned for May 14. It was signed by some of the biggest names in Hollywood. This included singers like Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld, and Demi Lovato, as well as actors like Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Tommy Dorfman, and Ariana DeBose.

Calling the signees a “new generation stepping into [their] power, the ad highlighted their commitment to abortion rights. “Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN,” the ad said.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The ad was published ahead of Planned Parenthood’s May 14 “Bans Off Our Bodies” demonstrations to support abortion rights: According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, five of the biggest marches will take place in Austin, Texas, Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles, while countless others will occur simultaneously across the country. Supporters can find and sign up for local protests here.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regarding the status of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, the New York Times reported Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the leaked majority draft was authentic on May 3; however, he said the Supreme Court had not reached a final decision in the case.

The Supreme Court is expected to release its final decision in late June or early July. In the meantime, supporters of abortion rights can still take action and donate to support abortion access.