Phoebe Bridgers Just Shared Her Abortion Experience On IG

Phoebe Bridgers has shared her experience with abortion in light of a recent report regarding the Supreme Court. On May 2, Politico published a leaked draft decision of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion regarding the ongoing Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. The decision made clear the court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, which is the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States.

The possibility of overturning Roe v. Wade became a widespread story and led Bridgers on May 3 to open up about her abortion experience. “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” Bridgers said on her IG Story alongside a photo of a beachside sunset. Last fall, Bridgers embarked on her Reunion tour in support of her second album, Punisher.

In her IG Story, she also included a link to an article by The Cut, outlining various abortion funds that are accepting donations. “I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access,” she said.

Bridgers also shared the same message on Twitter, where her post received thousands of retweets and likes. Hundreds of fans also commented underneath Bridgers’ tweet, praising her for being so vulnerable. “love u so much thank you for sharing that with us,” one fan said. “sending you all my love. thanks for always using your platform for good,” another said.

Bridgers’ post comes just months after she took a stand against Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbott in October 2021 after he signed a bill in May 2021 that banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. According to Billboard, Bridgers released a cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” to benefit Texas abortion funds. In a statement about the cover’s release, Bridgers reportedly said, “This one’s for Greg Abbott.”

It’s uncertain how public awareness of the draft will impact the Supreme Court case. According to The New York Times, the Supreme Court confirmed the draft’s authenticity on May 3 but said it did not represent their final decision.