Nothing will stop Kim Kardashian from showing her support for her boyfriend, not even her sister’s wedding. Though this weekend marked another momentous occasion for Kourtney Kardashian — with her and Travis Barker getting married (for the third time) on Sunday, May 22 — Kim still seemingly made a point to show some love for Pete Davidson with her manicure, among other things, during the festivities.

On Saturday, May 21, the comedian gave his final Saturday Night Live performance after an eight-year tenure on the show. Since Kim was in Portofino, Italy at the time for Kravis’ nuptials, she resorted to finding other ways to pay tribute to her man. First, the businesswoman posted a collage of photos of her love on her IG Stories; one of the pics was of Davidson wearing a red cap, with “Goodbye SNL” Photoshopped across the front. The second tribute, however, has a bit more staying power than the 24-hour Story.

Late Sunday night (or early Monday morning, if you were in Italy like the Kardashians), the lawyer posted a photo of her newest manicure: an all-hot pink set of coffin nails, with a rhinestone “P” encrusted onto her ring fingernail. “P” for Pete? People across the internet certainly think so.

“It’s giving y2k crush and I’m living for it,” said beauty expert and executive director at MAC Cosmetics Cat Quinn of Kim’s Barbie pink manicure, which she believes is a “tiny tribute” to the King of Staten Island star. “You love you some Pete Davidson 🔥,” said another user on Instagram.

Of course, the now-SNL alum is no stranger to displaying his appreciation for his partner on his own body. In March, Davidson showed off what appeared to be a “Kim” tattoo on his chest, which actually turned out to be a branding (as in, it was burned into his skin), making it even more permanent. He also got ink that says, “My girl is a lawyer,” and another that reads, “KNSCP,” which appears to be a super sweet tribute to Kim and her children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Looks like Kete is here to stay, people.