Pete's Latest Tattoo Appears To Be A Tribute To Kim K's 4 Kids

Pete Davidson appeared to debut yet another new tattoo inspired by Kim Kardashian recently — but this time, he’s also including her family members in the ink. That’s right — Pete Davidson may have a tattoo of Kim Kardashians’ four kids’ names, after fans noticed the new ink in photos snapped of the comedian after he left his stand-up show in Los Angeles, California on April 29. The tattoo, which reads “KNSCP,” was spotted on his neck, and it definitely appears to be a super sweet tribute to his GF Kim and her children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Eagle-eyed fans first noticed the new ink when Kardashian and Davidson were leaving the Fonda Theatre following his stand-up show for Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival on April 29. Davidson has already gotten a few tattoos that are dedicated to his romance with Kardashian, and his latest ink seems to also include the four kids that she shares with her ex, Kanye West. In a paparazzi photo from the night, a new tattoo that reads “KNSCP” written in small letters can be seen on Davidson’s lower neck, which appears to refer to the first initials of of Kim’s name and her four children’s names: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Davidson has been rockin’ plenty of new tattoos about Kardashian ever since the two started dating at the end of 2021. On March 13, the internet noticed that Davidson had a new “Kim” tattoo that appeared to be in Kardashian’s own handwriting. Of course, fans likened the new “Kim” tattoo to Travis Barker’s “Kourtney” tattoo on his chest — Kourtney also famously inked “I love you” on his arm.

Kardashian also revealed that Davidson got a tattoo that reads, “My girl is a lawyer,” a nod to Kardashian’s legal studies. At the end of 2021, Kardashian passed the baby bar exam after four attempts, bringing her one step closer to officially becoming a lawyer. Kardashian gave fans a look at the ink in an Instagram story on March 26, which totally showed Davidson is fully supportive of his girlfriend’s endeavor.

Kardashian even shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Davidson’s “My girl is a lawyer” tattoo is her “favorite one” out of all his ink dedicated to her — but with Davdison’s latest “KNSCP” ink, she may have a new number one.