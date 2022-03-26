Kim K Posted A Close-Up Of 1 Of The Tattoos Pete Got For Her

Pete Davidson is in the process of having his various tattoos removed... but that isn’t stopping him from adding a few more meaningful pieces of ink to celebrate his new relationship. Kim Kardashian revealed earlier in March that Davidson got a tattoo that reads, “My girl is a lawyer,” a nod to Kardashian’s legal studies, and she gave everyone an up-close look at the ink in an Instagram story on March 26. Kim Kardashian’s Instagram of Pete Davidson’s “My girl is a lawyer” tattoo is proof this relationship is serious.

The whole internet first noticed Davidson was sporting some new body art on March 13, when a selfie of Davidson was leaked by his friend Dave Sirius among various texts sent between Davidson and Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West. Eagle-eyed viewers quickly pointed out Davidson appeared to have “Kim” tattooed on his chest in the pic, which Kardashian later confirmed to be the case in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Unlike Davidson’s several other tats, Kardashian clarified that the “Kim” moniker is actually branded on him, meaning he can’t have it removed. While that’s pretty intense, Kardashian went on to admit her favorite of Davidson’s new tats in honor of her is a sweet message about her legal aspirations, “My girl is a lawyer.”

Kardashian finally showed her BF’s tat to the world in an Instagram story on March 26.

Kardashian has been very vocal about her interest in pursuing law for the past several years. She’s met with former president Donald Trump at the White House on a few occasions to advocate for prison reform, and has consistently posted about her studies and high-profile cases she feels strongly about. At the end of 2021, Kardashian passed the baby bar exam after four attempts, bringing her one step closer to officially becoming a lawyer.

Clearly, Davidson is fully supportive of his girlfriend’s endeavor — so much so that he had his motivational message for her tattooed on his body.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

While Kardashian and Davidson avoided posting about each other for months after they were first linked towards the end of 2021, the two have recently become more open to sharing sweet selfies after finally going Instagram official on March 11. Now that the lovebirds are opening up a bit more, fans will hopefully get to see even more romantic photos and love-dovey tattoos.