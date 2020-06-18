Kim Kardashian has long been a voice for criminal justice reform, but she's taking her fight to the masses. The reality star will launch a new show in partnership with Spotify, aimed at exposing the gaps in America's broken justice system. Once it launches, Kim Kardashian's new criminal justice reform podcast on Spotify is required listening y'all.

Kardashian may seem like an unlikely hero when it comes to prison reform, but she's been at the forefront of a number of fights. For instance, Kardashian fiercely advocated for the freedom of Alice Marie Johnson in 2018, who had been given an extreme life sentence for drug-related charges. Not only did Kardashian help grant Johnson clemency, but the case solidified her name as a key celebrity activist in the fight against social injustice. Now, Spotify is amplifying her platform.

A Spotify spokesman confirmed company’s deal with Kardashian to Variety. However, Kardashian won't be speaking alone. TV producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi was also tapped for the podcast, which will stream exclusively on the Spotify platform. Together, the two ladies will co-host and co-produce the show.

Kardashian has already put the hours in when it comes to over-turning wrongful convictions, but she's taking her social justice work one step further by studying to become a lawyer. The reality star's foray into law came after she realized the more educated she was, the more impactful she could be. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more," she told Vogue in April 2019.

Hubby Kanye West has also joined her in the fight. On Kardashian's 39th birthday, she revealed West had donated $1 million to prison reform charities in her name as a gift.

“I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags,” Kardashian tweeted. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

There's already a number of podcasts that focus on social justice related issues, but with hundreds of millions of followers on her social media platforms, Kardashian is bound to have more people paying attention than ever.