ICYMI: In the Instagram post heard ‘round the world, on March 13, Pete Davidson’s friend and co-writer Dave Sirus shared a series of screenshots on behalf of the comedian — specifically, screenshots of Pete’s confrontational texts with Kanye “Ye” West. (In one message, Pete even told Ye that he was “in bed with [his] wife.” So... yeah, seems like he decided that the high road was overrated.) This kind of intel into the Pete-Ye drama seemed too good (see: surprising) to be true, but the screenshots included a never-before-seen selfie of the Saturday Night Live star shirtless — and fans spotted some new, not-too-clean ink on his chest that said (you guessed it!) Kim. Cue a new theory: Kim Kardashian gave Pete a “Kim” tattoo herself, cause why wouldn’t she?

Amanda Hirsch, who runs the Not Skinny But Not Fat Instagram account, was one of the first to notice Pete’s new ink. On March 13, she posted a series of photos zooming in on the tattoo (right below his ironic peace sign, BTW). She captioned it, “Omg you guys: PETE HAS A KIM TAT.” And that is certainly what it looks like. But no offense to Pete (or Kim), but it doesn’t exactly seem like a professional job. Maybe it’s Sharpie? Or perhaps it’s just the work of an unpracticed hand?

Instagram/@davesirus

One IG user commented on the post, “Is that Kim’s handwriting? How Kravis of them!” (Quick reminder: Travis Barker has a “Kourtney” tattoo on his chest, and she famously inked “I love you” on his arm.) Another responded, “It looks like something done by someone who [doesn’t] tattoo. I have a big guess that he let Kim do it.”

If you’re wondering what Kim’s handwriting looks like, here’s a snap from her 2018 birthday card for Kourtney Kardashian. That “K” does look pretty familiar.

Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Kim, for her part, hasn’t publicly responded to the latest spout of drama — or the tattoo speculation. On March 14, she shared a trailer for her family’s new reality show instead. Notably, in the trailer, she says of people that cross them, “We have all the time and all of the resources to burn them all to the f*cking ground.” Her family seemed to agree; Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner were also filmed reciting a new motto, borrowed from The Godfather: “Never go against the family.”

Ye has also kept quiet on the reports of Pete’s new tattoo (and the foreboding Kardashians trailer), but I have a feeling it’s only a matter of time before we hear his full thoughts and feelings on the “Kim” ink.

For now, I’ll just be waiting for Kim to return the favor with a Pete tat.