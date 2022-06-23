Prince William and Kate Middleton received a pretty glamorous treat this week. On June 23, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge viewed their official portrait at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridges, which is located in the English county of Cambridgeshire. The grand painting serves as the royal couple’s first portrait together, so this exciting unveiling is a big deal.

In the gold-embroidered visual, Prince William sported an all-black suit with a teal tie, while Kate wore a ruffled, emerald green grown and matching pumps. According to People, this isn’t the first time Kate has been seen in this sparkly number. She previously donned the silk dress, which is designed by The Vampire’s Wife, during a royal tour in Ireland in March 2020, per Insider.

On June 23, Prince William and Kate took to their official Twitter to announce the unveiling of their joint portrait.

According to WWD, the regal piece was originally proposed by the late Sir Michael Marshall. In 2021, the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund commissioned the painting. At the time, the commission was arranged to celebrate the royal couple’s 10th wedding anniversary.

British artist Jamie Coreth painted the portrait, and he issued a statement about the unveiling on Thursday. “It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture,” Coreth said, per ABC. “I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.”

PAUL EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images

Kate and Prince William assisted in the process of choosing the artist, according to The Telegraph. In his same statement describing the piece, Coreth mentioned that he wanted to craft a source of balance for the royal couple’s first picture.

"As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives,” Coreth said. “The piece was commissioned as a gift for the people of Cambridgeshire, and I hope they will enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed creating it.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s painting will be on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum for three years. It will then be displayed in other areas in the Cambridgeshire area, including a special appearance at the National Portrait Gallery next year, per WWD.

With this piece kick-starting its own world tour, I wonder if it’ll eventually make a permanent stop at the royal couple’s home.