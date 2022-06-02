Elite Daily Newsletter: June 1, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 1, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Are *Convinced* She’s Dating This TikTok Star

There may be a new man in Olivia Rodrigo’s life — at least, that’s what her fans think. The singer was spotted after one of her shows in Los Angeles in some new photos that are sparking plenty of rumors. IDK, it looks pretty sus (in a cute way) 2 me. READ MORE

Scott Reportedly Has “A Lot Of Regrets” Following Kravis’ Wedding

Although it’s been seven years since Scott and Kourtney broke up, he is still thinking about the way that things ended, and what he wishes he could have done better (1. Don’t cheat on Kourtney). But at the end of the day, one thing remains true: Kravis is a way better couple nickname than Skourt. READ MORE

Love Is In The Air For These Two Euphoria Co-Stars

Dominic Fike confirmed his relationship with Hunter Schafer, after first sparking rumors that they were dating earlier this year when they posed together at the Euphoria Season 2 premiere. He shared that they are “very much in love” and relatedly, why he once visited the Prada store in Soho, New York City eight times in only four days. (Trust me, it’s v. cute) READ MORE

5 Things To Know About Ava Phillippe

You may know Ava Phillippe as the daughter of actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe who’d made headlines for being her mother’s doppelgänger; however, Ava has recently become her own celebrity thanks to several notable projects. Also? She’s an incredibly talented artist. READ MORE

