7 Stranger Things 4 Theories To Keep You Guessing Until Vol. 2

When Netflix revealed Stranger Things 4 would arrive in two parts, fans knew they were in for a cliffhanger situation. Theories abounded ahead of the show’s premiere, positing everything from the return of Billy to Chornobyl being involved. However, by the time Episode 7 ended, the Stranger Things 4, Volume 2 theories were nothing like what fans anticipated.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things 4, Volume 1 follow. Though it’s the spring of 1986, Chornobyl hasn’t come up, and the Dacre Montgomery cameo turned out to be a red herring. Instead, fans discovered the main antagonist is, for the first time, not the Mind Flayer but a far more malignant evil: Vecna. As with the first three seasons, the creature is named for a D&D character. However, this demon from the Upside Down is far more frightening — he was once a test subject from Brenner’s lab, the legendary Number One. He’s also the son of Victor Creel — when he learned his parents were handing him over to Brenner, he killed his mother and sister and framed his father to take the fall.

Though only Eleven knows the truth of what Hawkins is facing, fans still have many questions about the final two episodes. Here’s a rundown of some of the biggest.

01 Ms. Kelly Is Connected To Vecna Netflix One of the early theories comes from the Vecna’s exploiting traumatic memories. The demon getting inside the heads of those outside the Upside Down seems to be linked to it. But the connection brings up the possibility the school psychiatrist, Ms. Kelly, is helping Vecna. If Ms. Kelly is secretly like Jason and believes D&D is satanic and depression is not a severe mental health issue, she could be working with Vecna to cull the weak. Or she could be an unwitting accomplice, unaware that her work is fueling a monster. Either way, it’s worth keeping in mind.

02 Vecna Will Take Will Netflix Vecna went after Max because of her traumatic experience watching Billy sacrifice himself. But there’s someone who is far more traumatized by the events of the past few seasons — so much so that Joyce packed him up and moved the family to Cali: Will. Will is now on his way back to Hawkins as part of the crew working to find Eleven. When he arrives back in his hometown, the amount of unprocessed trauma he’s carrying (and his connection to the Mind Flayer) will make him the prime target for Vecna’s poison.

03 Mike & The Others Will Rescue Eleven Tina Rowden/Netflix © 2022 Speaking of Eleven, trapped in the memories of the past, someone will need to pull her away from Sam and Brenner before too long. The two Hawkins teams ended Episode 7 reunited into one group, but those outside the town are still working to get back to each other. As much as one might want Hopper to burst into Brenner’s lab and rip the scientist a new one for hurting his daughter, the reality is Mike and company are almost certainly going to reach her first. That’s going to make for an exciting rescue — kids versus adults.

04 Eddie Munson Will Save Nancy (But At What Cost?) Tina Rowden/Netflix © 2022 Eddie has been a great addition to the Hawkins team in Season 4. Unlike other members (Steve, looking at Steve), he does not freak out upon being confronted with the Upside Down and takes most of the abnormalities the group encounters in stride. But the entire town is convinced Eddie is Public Enemy Number 1. Moreover, Hawkins needs a real-world explanation to hide the Upside Down again. Those two realities suggest Eddie can’t survive this season. The only question is how it happens. With Nancy Vecna’s next target, he’ll likely throw himself in front of that bus and sacrifice himself to keep her alive.

05 Nancy & Steve Are Endgame Netflix © 2022 Stranger Things originally began with Nancy and Steve as high school sweethearts, but by Season 2, their relationship was over, and she was with Jonathan. However, it seems that the series is reversing course in thinking things through. Jonathan is now a slacker stoner, Nancy’s ambition too much for him, the way it once was for no-plans-for-college-Steve. Meanwhile, Steve and Nancy are once again monster-hunting together, and it couldn’t be more obvious their old feelings are still there. The series is practically broadcasting “Steve+Nancy = Endgame” currently. Unless there is a significant derail, the Harington-Wheeler connection is back on.

06 Will Has A Crush On Mike Netflix Will’s sexuality has been the subject of speculation since Season 3 when he lagged behind the others in emotional development and being ready to date. But some weren’t sure, thinking his story was more an example of how teens mature at different rates. But Season 4 added fuel to the fire, as Will displayed open jealousy over Mike’s attention to Eleven and how they have been in constant communication, but Will has been dropped like a stone. Once again, it could be read as the emotional blow of growing apart after moving thousands of miles across the country. But the Duffers are cagier when asked this time, saying Will’s motives are up to viewers’ interpretation.

07 Fans Will Learn Why Hawkins Is The Center Of The Upside Down Netflix Why Hawkins? That’s been the unspoken question since Stranger Things’ debut. Why is this tiny town in the middle of Indiana the center of the Upside Down? For the first time, fans have an outline of an answer that ties the town, the Creel House, Brenner’s experiments, and Number One together. Victor Creel’s son as Brenner’s first test subject is a good start. But why Vecna is still here, why Eleven is still the Upside Down’s obsession, and how the Russians got a Demogorgian are all questions that the last two episodes seem poised to answer.

