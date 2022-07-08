Elite Daily Newsletter: July 7, 2022
Tristan Thompson is jealous of Khloe's new relationship, the best scent for your zodiac sign, and more.
Tristan Thompson Is Competing With Scott Disick For Worst Kardashian Ex Award
There are so many ways in which the Kardashian exes continue to be disappointing! I need to make a bracket of all these frustrating dudes for the next March Madness tournament (and not just because of all the basketball players, although that is a fun coincidence). Obviously, Scott Disick is the undisputed king of this arena, but now Tristan Thompson is making a play to be crowned champion. READ MORE
Your Next Vacation Should Be To One Of These Super-Walkable Cities
Is it just me or are Uber prices getting super high lately? Transportation is becoming a huge part of my vacation budget, and I would rather spend that money on cocktails the enriching cultural offerings of a new place. These 10 cities are ranked as the most walkable in the U.S., so they all make great destinations for your next trip. READ MORE
The Best Summer Fragrance For Each Zodiac Sign
Choosing fragrance any time of the year can be intimidating, but especially in the summer when there’s always pressure to create a specific “vibe” for yourself. Luckily, we simplified the process by chatting with an astrologer and a perfumer to figure out your sign’s ultimate summer scent. READ MORE
Here’s How To Respond When You Get Rejected Over Text
Fun fact: I used to send my riskiest texts immediately before starting a fitness class at the gym, so I could throw my phone in my locker and avoid it for an hour. This doesn’t have to be you, though. IMO, getting rejected is better than being ghosted, and we’ve put together a guide that lets you have some closure while maintaining your composure. READ MORE
