This Bachelorette Contestant Has A Super-Famous Uncle

Zach Shallcross may seem like any other Bachelorette contestant — he played football in college, he works in sales, he “loves dogs” — but there’s more to him than meets the eye. His ABC bio, released prior to the start of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s double-trouble season of The Bachelorette, reveals some interesting fun facts about the contestant that even includes a nod to the current Top Gun fandom resurgence. Here’s everything you need to know about Zach ahead of The Bachelorette.

In his ABC bio, Zach mentions he has a part of the Top Gun movies memorized, but unfortunately for Miles Teller fanatics, it isn’t the iconic shimmy on the beach that has exploded all over the internet. His third fun fact reads, “ Zach... is a master of the Top Gun high-five.” Start placing bets with your watch party crew on how long it’ll take until he does it on screen. His bio also mentions that he loves giving gifts and planning surprises, which could mean he’s in touch with his love language, a great sign for Gabby and Rachel.

Zach is just one of the 32 men cast to get to know, and potentially fall in love with, Gabby and/or Rachel in this new, potentially very messy, format for the show.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach Shallcross’ Job

According to his LinkedIn, Zach is a senior cloud technology sales executive at the tech company Oracle. In 2018, the company opened an Austin office, where Zach works. Although he works in tech sales, Zach didn’t actually study anything related to STEM — he graduated from California Polytechnic Institute-San Obispo in 2019 with a bachelors in business administration.

Zach Shallcross’ Family & Hometown

Although Zach has big Austin energy now (see: wearing ridiculous hats to music festivals with friends), this contestant is originally from Anaheim, California. He shares a lot of photos on IG of his family travels and time spent at home. He has two sisters, Payton and Sammy.

On social media, Zach has shared photos of him and his family at fundraising events for St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital and the Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament, where Zach has a pretty personal connection: Patrick Warburton, who started the fundraising event, is Zach’s uncle on his mother’s side. You might recognize the name, but are even more likely to recognize the voice; Warburton is an actor best known for playing Joe Swanson in Family Guy, as well as Lemony Snicket in A Series of Unfortunate Events and David Puddy in Seinfeld.

Zach Shallcross’ Age

Zach will celebrate his birthday just a couple of weeks after he makes his TV debut on Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette. On July 31, he will turn 26, the same age as Rachel. His birthday also makes him a Leo, a sign often associated with passionate leaders.

Zach Shallcross’ Instagram

The posts on Zach’s Instagram go all the way back to 2012, giving fans a good glimpse into his time as a college football player and on family vacations through the years. Interestingly, Nayte Olukoya, the winner of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, follows him on IG. This connection actually makes a lot of sense seeing as they both live in Austin, and they’re both executives at big tech companies. Fans will just have to wait and see if this Bachelor Nation connection gets a mention on screen.