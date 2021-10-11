This Bachelorette Contestant Admitted To Buying IG Followers

Instagram has become a hot-button issue in recent seasons of the Bachelor franchise, ever since contestants starting calling each other out for using their airtime for “clout-chasing.” In Bachelor Nation, it’s a big no-no to acknowledge that you might be interested in gaining Instagram followers (and all the opportunities that go along with it). But one contestant in Michelle Young’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette actually admitted to the major taboo of buying Instagram followers. Nayte Olukoya is the bold Bachelorette contestant who isn’t letting a little Instagramming stand in the way of finding love. Here’s all the info about Nayte’s real job, age, and all the other facts you need to know about him.

It’s not just a lot of talk about social media followings that can get contestants in trouble in the Bachelor franchise. They also usually get in trouble when it seems like they’re trying to hide something from everyone else. At least that’s where Nayte seems to be doing things right. Nayte has been totally open about his Instagram tactics. Cosmopolitan reported that Natye admitted in his Instagram bio to buying half of his followers when he was 17 years old. He’s since deleted that fact from his bio, but at least he was honest about how he built his following. Read on for more facts about this 27-year-old Bachelorette hopeful.

Nayte Olukoya’s Real Job

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nayte graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in business administration. He then began working at Indeed as an account executive and in January 2021, Nayte was promoted to senior account executive.

Nayte also lists a bunch of volunteer work on his resume, including one school year as a teacher's aide in the Omaha Public Schools. Since Michelle is a passionate teacher who loves her students, this could be something that really brings the two of them together.

Nayte Olukoya’s Instagram

Nayte may have bought some of his Instagram followers, but he still works at keeping up an Instagram presence. He has over 15,000 followers on Instagram and posts pics that show off his fun-loving attitude, like this one of him paddleboarding in Austin.

Another highlight of Nayte’s Instagram is the many pictures of his English Cocker Spaniel named Percy, who he adopted in April 2021. If Nayte doesn’t win Michelle’s heart, I’m sure Percy easily will.

Nayte Olukoya Facts

Nayte’s ABC bio describes him as “a 6-foot, eight-inch Adonis of a man” who has no trouble meeting women but is now looking for lasting love. He lives and works in Austin, TX but he dreams of visiting the Taj Mahal. Nayte also “can’t dance to save his life,” so hopefully he has some other plans in store to woo Michelle this season on The Bachelorette.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.