A true icon onscreen and off! In a July 6 interview with Vogue, Emma Corrin, AKA Princess Diana on The Crown, got candid about self-discovery, gender identity, and sexuality. Specifically, Corrin opened up about being gender fluid and using they/them pronouns. Their quotes were seriously poignant, too. Here’s what they had to say.

“I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me,” Corrin shared. “In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed, and I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me.” For Corrin, there’s no endpoint to identity, as they expressed back in an August 2021 itv interview, “I exist somewhere in between, and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”

For the 26-year-old, navigating their queer journey can be confusing in general and even more challenging as an actor sometimes. “I remember struggling with having to wear bras in Chatterley and as Marion, but it’s quite difficult, because I’m not Emma, right? I’m an actor, and I have a job to do,” Corrin explained to Vogue.

The actor first came out as queer in April 2021 in an Instagram post, a picture of them wearing a wedding dress for Pop magazine. The caption read, “ur fave queer bride.” A few months later, in July 2021, they posted photos of themself in a binder and announced “she/they” pronouns.

Corrin explained that their family was accepting when they came out. “I started dating a girl and told my mum, and then my little brother DM’d me saying, ‘Hey, I wanted to say welcome, because I’ve been bi for ages,’” Corrin told Vogue. “The next generation is so much more chill. They are finding a way to express themselves which is less binary in a very organic way.”

As Corrin wrote when they first came out publicly in April 2021, “It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it. Bind safely, find what works for you.” Agreed.