Since the confirmation of a Stranger Things spinoff heading to Netflix, there’s been speculation over what it might focus on. Most of the theories have focused on sequels, following the further adventures of this or that character. But a few have glommed on to the idea of a prequel series, perhaps featuring the previous generation of Stranger Things teenagers. If there is a Stranger Things prequel David Harbour has already decided he wants Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi to play Young Hopper.

Warning: Mild Spoilers for Stranger Things 4 follow. Stranger Things has always been a show about the kids — Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Will, and their friends and siblings. However, the adults have always had a history, and are just as well-rounded as their progeny, especially Hopper and Joyce. Hopper has even talked about their high school years, in one of the earliest Joper-ship scenes at the end of Season 2.

In confirming the spinoff, the Duffers hinted that Season 5 will act as a jumping-off point for the spinoff, which will be 1000% different. One of the few details they’ve given is that there will be flashbacks to earlier eras of Hawkins. With that in mind, a prequel high school drama set in the 1960s, as Brenner sets up his lab and the MKUltra project while the previous generation of Hawkins knows nothing is a possibility. With Hopper and Joyce back in Hawkins at the end of Season 4, developing their history could be on the table.

With all that in mind, Harbour says he’s already got the best “Young Hopper” to play his character at high school age: Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi. In an interview with GQ, he teased, “He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20.”

On a more serious note, Harbour admitted that he saw the role of Hopper as one that he’s the caretaker of, not the owner. “At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me. If they wanna go back in time, forward in time.” He told GQ, “I’d love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to it.”

Habour also confirmed he’s one of the few who knows the arc of Season 5 already; the Duffers revealed key details he needed to know to set up his character’s journey. So he has a rough idea of their timeline. As he says in the interview, “I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you’ll be hearing about whatever spin-offs [the Duffer Brothers] have planned.”

Whether or not Habour is correct about the direction of the spinoff and if the Duffers plan to listen to him for casting advice remains to be seen. Stranger Things 1 through 4 are streaming on Netflix, Stranger Things 5 is already confirmed and is expected to arrive in 2024.