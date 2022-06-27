The Stranger Things Creators Are Developing A Spinoff "In Parallel" To Season 5

Stranger Things may be coming to an end, but the Upside Down isn’t really disappearing. The show’s creators have hinted at potentially developing a spinoff series for quite some time, and now it sounds like those hints are turning into something more concrete. Ahead of finishing off Season 4 and heading into the final season of the series, the Duffer Brothers revealed that a Stranger Things spinoff is in the works, which might arrive sooner than fans expected.

Matt and Ross Duffer began hinting at a possible spinoff series when Stranger Things was renewed for its fifth and final season. In a letter to fans, the Duffers promised “there are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things” beyond Season 5. Now, the co-creators are being less cagey about developing a spinoff. During a June 24 interview with Variety, the brothers confirmed the spinoff is in the works.

“There’s a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel,” Ross said. “I think actually we’re going to start delving into that soon as we’re winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it.”

Matt added that they wanted to be sure the idea was right before going ahead with a spinoff, and teased that the premise of the new show likely won’t be the first thing fans would guess. “The reason we haven’t done anything is just because you don’t want to be doing it for the wrong reasons,” Matt said. “It was just like, ‘Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?’ And definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I’m so, so excited about it. But it is not… It’s going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix.”

Well, actually one person already did correctly guess what the spinoff will be about. Ross shared that Finn Wolfhard actually guessed the spinoff concept by chance. “Finn Wolfhard, he wasn’t spitballing, he just went, ‘I think this would be a cool spinoff,'” Ross shared. “And we were like, ‘How in the world…'”

Hm, could that be a hint that maybe Wolfhard’s character Mike Wheeler is a big part of this spinoff? The Duffers didn’t reveal any more details, but hopefully they’ll spill more about the new show as Stranger Things approaches its end.