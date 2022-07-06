The Signature Summer Fragrance For Your Zodiac Sign Makes So Much *Scents*

The stars say you’ll smell amazing.
Choosing a summer fragrance can be intimidating. One way to simplify is to pick a scent based on your zodiac sign. According to astrologer Stephanie Campos and perfumer Chavalia Mwamba, it’s pretty simple: Practical signs may favor familiar smells, like vanilla or rose, while fiercely independent signs may prefer impactful notes like bergamot or lemon.
Ahead, Campos and Mwamba reveal the ideal signature summer scent for each zodiac sign.
We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.