A. Rod Is Booked And Busy, Thank You Very Much!

The best part about celebs getting married (besides checking out their outfits) is definitely reaching out to their famous exes to see how they’re handling the news. And truly, J. Rod was such a phenomenon for a hot second (J. Lo always has the best couple nicknames) that of course we want to know how the former baseball player is doing. His response is very relatable, and very funny. READ MORE

Anya Taylor-Joy Secretly Got Married

It seems like Kravis really set the tone for celebrity wedding options this year: You can elope in Vegas, have a huuuge party, or a small courthouse ceremony. And it seems like Anya Taylor-Joy and her now-husband, Malcolm McCrae, took the courthouse route. Here’s everything we know about the secret nuptials. READ MORE

We Really Need To Talk About Daniel Radcliffe’s Weird Al Movie

My absolute favorite thing about Daniel Radcliffe is that he is pretty much only interested in playing extremely weird roles after hanging up his Harry Potter robes. And he takes that literally with his next project, a biopic about “Weird” Al Yankovic. In addition to Radcliffe, the entire cast is stacked, including Quinta Brunson, Rainn Wilson, and Evan Rachel Wood. So, let’s dive into what we know about this movie. READ MORE

Here’s What To Know About Dating Someone Who’s Outside Your “Type”

YOU SHOULD DO IT. OK, sorry, let me back up. It’s true that most people find themselves attracted to a handful of similar qualities in potential partners, whether they’re physical attributes or personality traits. We talked to experts about what happens when you date outside of your type, and why it can be so beneficial. READ MORE

