Anya Taylor-Joy Reportedly Got Secretly Married…?

Following the trend of surprise, low-key celeb weddings, Anya Taylor-Joy reportedly married boyfriend Malcolm McRae in a small courthouse ceremony in July 2022. A source revealed the actors tied the knot before heading to Australia where Taylor-Joy is currently filming Furiosa, the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel. (Elite Daily reached out to Taylor-Joy’s rep for comment on the reported wedding, but did not hear back in time for publication.) I know, I know, the details here are... lacking. Still, here’s what I *do* know about the reported wedding.

Per Page Six, the couple reportedly got secretly married in an intimate courthouse wedding *somewhere* in the United States. While the couple hasn’t confirmed the marriage, Taylor-Joy was reportedly seen in Sydney on July 18 with a matching wishbone diamond ring next to her engagement ring.

Engagement rumors first started in June after Taylor-Joy was reportedly seen wearing a green diamond ring on her left hand while out and about with McRae in Sydney, Australia. A witness even claimed that Taylor-Joy was showing off her maybe-engagement ring. “She bounded off the plane and then seemed to flash the ring at her driver before getting in the car,” the source told Daily Mail. “She was either showing off the ring or doing a dance move. Either way, she looked ecstatic."

Taylor-Joy and McRae’s reportedly hush-hush wedding isn’t exactly a surprise. Fans of the couple know all too well how private this duo is. They were first spotted together in March 2021, and a month later, in April 2021, Taylor-Joy referred to her mysterious “partner” in an interview with Elle. She didn’t name any names though.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While that interview didn’t give away much info, Taylor-Joy did offer a bit more insight into their relationship a year later in the April 2022 issue of British Vogue. Apparently, Taylor-Joy and McRae like to keep things low-key. The actor explained, “I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well.” Goals.

That’s not all. Apparently, their sweet romance can make just about anything enjoyable. “Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy. I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up the car and going to get breakfast,” she added to British Vogue at the time, explaining to the silver lining of long distance.

Looks like the Emma star found her own IRL love story. Happy for the reported bride and groom!