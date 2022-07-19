Here's Everything Coming To Disney+ In August

August is the dog days of summer when it’s too hot to go out but too close to school and work starting again to waste. Thankfully, there’s plenty of television to stream this coming month on Disney+, with movie debuts and new TV series for fans to enjoy. Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ in August 2022 to maximize your vacation vegging.

The new month will reach for the stars with the new debut of Lightyear, fresh off its theatrical run. Though the not-exactly-a-spinoff of Toy Story has a convoluted tie-back to the original franchise, it’s more fun than most would expect. (The robot cat Sox must be protected at all costs.)

But movies aren’t the only major debut this August. Marvel has yet another TV series in the pipeline ready for summer fun, the comedy-focused She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Like WandaVision, this Marvel series is a half-hour series, with nine episodes released weekly, and will co-star the Avenger fan favorite, Smart Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo. Also coming from Marvel this month: The I Am Groot animated shorts featuring everyone’s favorite young Guardian.

And, at the very end of the month, Star Wars returns with the first two episodes of the highly anticipated Andor live-action series. All that, plus more episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3, and multiple Disney film singalongs, there’s a little something for everyone.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this month.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3, Episode 2

Lightyear

Friday, Aug. 5

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation

Old Dogs

The Lion King (Live Action Version) Sing-Along

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride Sing-Along

Wednesday, Aug. 10

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3, Episode 3

I Am Groot

Bluey (Season 3)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge

Wednesday, Aug. 17

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3, Episode 4

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Series Premiere

Spidey And His Amazing Friends “Glow Webs Glow”

Friday, Aug. 19

Beauty and the Beast (Animated Classic) Sing-Along

Beauty and the Beast (Live Action Version) Sing-Along

Tangled Sing-Along

Wednesday, Aug. 24

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3, Episode 5

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2

Wednesday, Aug. 31