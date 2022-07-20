We Really Need To Talk About Daniel Radcliffe's Weird Al Movie

Daniel Radcliffe is no stranger to getting weird — never forget his vogue remix to “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain” — and his next project has him embracing his weirdness like never before. The Harry Potter alum will play parody musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in a new biopic about his life. And Radcliffe isn’t the only big name playing an iconic character in the movie, so here’s everything you can expect from Weird: The Al Yankovic story.

Weird has a backstory that’s just as zany as its main character himself. The idea for the movie actually began after a joke trailer for a fake “Weird Al” biopic went viral in 2010. That satirical video starred Aaron Paul as a hyper-dramatic version of Yankovic, one who succumbed to substance abuse and violent outbursts at the height of his fame. That YouTube clip may have just been a joke, but it turned into something real over a decade later. After he was announced as the movie’s star at the start of 2022, Radcliffe revealed that Yankovic suggested the British actor play him after he saw on old clip of the actor during his Harry Potter days. While on The Graham Norton Show in 2010, Radcliffe sang Tom Lehrer’s “The Elements,” a musical tongue-twister that lists all the elements in the periodic table. Yankovic was so impressed, he was convinced to cast Radcliffe because of it.

Radcliffe’s ability to master tricky novelty songs has become something of a go-to schtick when he appears on talk shows, which makes him perfect for the role of “Weird Al.” But he’s not the only big name in the movie’s cast.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’s Cast

Along with Radcliffe as “Weird Al,” Weird will star Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey, Toby Huss as Yankovic’s father Nick, Julianne Nicholson as Yankovic’s mother Mary, and Rainn Wilson as Yankovic’s mentor Dr. Demento.

It’s unclear what role Wood’s Madonna will play in the film, but it’s likely the biopic will be following the plot of the original 2010 joke trailer, which showed “Weird Al” dating Madonna during his rise to fame. Wood shared a first look of herself in her Madonna look on Instagram.

Aaron Paul was originally meant to have a cameo appearance in Weird as a nod to the original trailer, but was unable to film during the time of production due to illness.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’s Trailer

The Roku Channel hasn’t released a trailer for Weird yet, but the 2010 joke trailer that inspired the biopic is still online, and should give fans a good idea of what the new movie’s vibe will be.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’s Release Date

Weird will premiere in the fall of 2022 on The Roku Channel.