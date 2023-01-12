Elite Daily Newsletter: January 11, 2023
Why your Friday the 13th horoscope will be liberating, Naomi Osaka announces her pregnancy, & more.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Jan. 11, 2023. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
Your Friday The 13th Horoscope Is Liberating
Whether you abide by any Friday the 13th superstitions or not, it's worth noting that both Fridays and the number 13 have auspicious meanings in astrology. Fridays are ruled by Venus, which is probably why they tend to feel a little extra luxe and flirty. What’s more, the number 13 is sacred as it corresponds to the 13 yearly moon and menstrual cycles. So, let's see how your zodiac sign will fare this time. READ MORE
My Situationship Broke Up With Me Unexpectedly. What Went Wrong?
It's a situation that so many of us find ourselves in: the thing that isn't quite a thing yet but also has all the trappings of being A Thing just...ended. Luckily, editor Hannah Oreinstein is here with her latest installment of empathetic and empowering relationship advice. READ MORE
TRENDING
- Naomi Osaka's Pregnancy Announcement Is So Touching
- Meghann Fahy & Theo James Addressed The White Lotus On-Set Hookup Rumors
- Prince Harry Awkwardly Shut Down Those Rumors About His Real Father
- Khloé Kardashian's White Cream Sauce Pasta Is Peak Comfort Food
Anna Kendrick Had Embryos With Her Toxic Ex
Anna Kendrick got vulnerable on a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, hosted by Dax Shepard. During their conversation, Kendrick opened up about her personal life — specifically, a relationship she had with a toxic ex-boyfriend, with whom she shared embryos. READ MORE
Rihanna Didn't Win A Golden Globe, But She Still Won The Whole Night
She may not have taken home an award, but Rihanna won the Golden Globes. RiRi lost her Best Original Song nomination for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track “Lift Me Up,” but all eyes were on her in these show-stopping moments. READ MORE
MORE FUN STUFF
- Every Golden Globes Red Carpet Look
- All The Ways 2023 Has Disappointed Me So Far
- Matte Nails Are Officially In Their Comeback Era
- The Highs, Lows, And Whoas Of The 2023 Golden Globes
Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.