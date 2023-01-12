A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Jan. 11, 2023. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Your Friday The 13th Horoscope Is Liberating

Whether you abide by any Friday the 13th superstitions or not, it's worth noting that both Fridays and the number 13 have auspicious meanings in astrology. Fridays are ruled by Venus, which is probably why they tend to feel a little extra luxe and flirty. What’s more, the number 13 is sacred as it corresponds to the 13 yearly moon and menstrual cycles. So, let's see how your zodiac sign will fare this time. READ MORE

My Situationship Broke Up With Me Unexpectedly. What Went Wrong?

It's a situation that so many of us find ourselves in: the thing that isn't quite a thing yet but also has all the trappings of being A Thing just...ended. Luckily, editor Hannah Oreinstein is here with her latest installment of empathetic and empowering relationship advice. READ MORE

Anna Kendrick Had Embryos With Her Toxic Ex

Anna Kendrick got vulnerable on a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, hosted by Dax Shepard. During their conversation, Kendrick opened up about her personal life — specifically, a relationship she had with a toxic ex-boyfriend, with whom she shared embryos. READ MORE

Rihanna Didn't Win A Golden Globe, But She Still Won The Whole Night

She may not have taken home an award, but Rihanna won the Golden Globes. RiRi lost her Best Original Song nomination for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track “Lift Me Up,” but all eyes were on her in these show-stopping moments. READ MORE

