While the most popular thing in Khloé Kardashian’s kitchen may be her picture-perfect cookie jars, The Kardashians star is also known for the recipes she whips up in her kitchen. Anyone with a sweet tooth will want to try Khloé’s viral cheesecake recipe, but before dessert, you may want to take some pointers from the reality star for a main course that’s the ultimate comfort food. For that, Khloé Kardashian’s white cream sauce pasta recipe that’s decadent AF needs to be on the menu.

Of course, it’s more than just a white sauce recipe. This Khloé-approved recipe is for her Four Cheese Garlic White Cream Pasta Sauce that Poosh describes as perfect “for those ‘need-a-giant-steaming-bowl-of-cheesy-pasta’ days.” Who doesn’t have one of those days every once in a while, right? Considering the weather outside is still a little cold and chilly this time of year, spending some time in the kitchen while making dinner may actually be the perfect way to warm up.

With this easy recipe, you won’t need to spend too much time whipping it up. Apparently, Khloé’s white cream pasta sauce takes just 20 minutes to cook and 15 minutes to prep, meaning you can have dinner on the table in just over half an hour. You could even make your pasta in about the same amount of time it takes you to watch an episode of The Kardashians. Squeeze in an extra three minutes to make Kourtney Kardashian’s whipped matcha for your drink, and you’ll have a full Kardashian meal to enjoy.

How To Make Khloé Kardashian’s White Cream Sauce For Pasta

LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images

Before you can even begin, you have to gather your ingredients. This step may require a trip to the grocery store, so be sure to add the following to your shopping list:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

5 garlic cloves

8 ounces spaghetti

1 cup cooked pasta water

1 chicken bouillon cube

1 cup heavy cream

1 ½ cups four-cheese blend

1/4 cup fresh parsley

Since you’ll need some pasta water for your recipe, begin by cooking your pasta. This cream sauce can be served with any kind of pasta you like, but a good go-to is spaghetti or fettuccine. While your noodles are cooking, finely chop your fresh parsley and mince your garlic cloves. In a separate skillet, heat your olive oil and butter on medium heat, and add in your minced garlic. This will cook for about a minute, but be sure to keep stirring so it doesn’t burn.

Your pasta should be pretty much done by now, which means you can drain the pasta water out. Be sure to save that cup you need for your sauce, and dissolve your chicken bouillon cube in it. Once that’s dissolved, add your pasta water mixture to the olive oil, butter, and garlic. In that same skillet, also add in your heavy cream and cooked spaghetti or whatever noodles you’re using.

Stir and bring the mixture to a boil. Once you notice it starts to boil, immediately add in your cheese blend. According to the recipe, you want to use a four-cheese blend that includes Italian white cheeses like mozzarella, white cheddar, provolone, and asiago. Then, once your cheese has melted — which should take about a minute — reduce the heat to a simmer and continue to cook for another minute. This will make sure your sauce is extra creamy and thick.

To plate your Kardashian masterpiece, top your plate of spaghetti off with your finely chopped parsley or some green onions. You could even add in some protein or mushrooms to make the recipe your own, but the garnish is a must to make your dish almost too pretty to eat. Snap your pic to show off what a chef you are. You can even post to the ‘Gram, tag Khloé, and thank her for the recipe. Once that’s taken care of, it’s time to dig in.