Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! Her Touching IG Included A Tennis Update

Naomi Osaka has a baby on board! On Jan. 11, the tennis star revealed on social media that she’s expecting her first child. She shared a photo carousel of an ultrasound of her baby on Instagram and included a heartfelt note about the surprising news.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she began the note, confirming her pregnancy in the sweetest way. “One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom.’” BRB, currently sobbing.

Later in the note, Osaka also vowed to return to tennis, something she’s been hinting at since taking a step back from the sport in 2021. “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

More to come...