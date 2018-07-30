In astrology, there's no such thing as coincidences. Everything is based on what we can see from our perspective here on Earth as we gaze up at the cosmos, as well as the planet’s relationship with the sun. If you're a fellow mystic, then you're well aware that everything happens for a reason, and the planets aren’t just happy accidents. The universe works in mysterious ways, and a perfect example of this is how each weekday has a planetary ruler.

Each day of the week belongs to a different planetary god. In ancient times, the days of the week were named according to the planets, and the order of our days is based on the planets’ distances from the sun. Every day was a new opportunity to invoke the energy of a specific god, and there are even planetary prayers you can recite on each day to fully align yourself with that planet’s energy. Using the abilities of the planets as you go about your day can allow you to work with the energy of the day, and not against it.

What’s even more mind-boggling is that each energetic theme still exists today. Have you ever wondered why you tend to be more productive on Saturdays than on Mondays, and Sunday seems to be the only day you truly have for yourself? I know I'm not the only one who wishes we had an extra day to rest, but it is what it is. Nevertheless, here's a closer look at the cosmic theme behind the days of the week, and how to harness this energy in your everyday life:

Monday: Moon Day

You're not the only one who absolutely loathes this particular day of the week, but it's just another manic Monday, right? Your left brain would blame it on lack of sleep, but in reality, Monday also happens to be the day of the moon. In astrology, the moon is changeable and highly emotional, and interestingly enough, Monday also sets the emotional tone for the week ahead. Given its energetic theme, it's easy to feel all sorts of moody on this day, but it's also important to be mindful of the tone you're setting for yourself.

If you have any flexibility in your weekly schedule, try and get as much rest as you can on Monday, so that you can tackle your week feeling refreshed and renewed. Here are more ways you can utilize the lunar energy of Monday:

Be mindful of what you’re eating on this day. The moon rules over the body, so you may be more sensitive to certain foods.

Meditate or journal before you start your day.

Create a positive atmosphere and mindset.

Honor any strong emotions that come up on this day, and don’t push yourself too hard.

Tuesday: Mars Day

If you ever wondered what planet rules Tuesday, look no further. The second day of the week is ruled by Mars, planet of energy and action, which means Mars Day is actually the best day to start your work week. Monday is for setting intentions, and Tuesday is for executing. This is a day to make decisions, and get projects off the ground. Tuesday's energetic vibration can help you make progress in all areas of your life — including those you're most passionate about.

Be mindful of arguments and confrontations on this day, though, because if you’re not directing this energy in a constructive way, it’ll have to be expressed somehow. Here's how to make the most of this day:

Get excited about your goals for the week. This will set the tone for the remaining days.

Knock out as many tasks as you can (because, let’s be real, they probably didn’t get done on Monday).

Take initiative on new projects.

Get active in any way possible. Tuesday is a great day to get a good workout in.

Wednesday: Mercury Day

The planet that rules Wednesday is Mercury, lord of communication, learning, and ideas, which is why it's considered the perfect day to deliver a message, have important conversations, and organize your schedule. Mercury rules the mind, so Wednesday is usually the day it all clicks, and people start to get their ducks in a row. This is a great day to network and brainstorm, too.

If you're about to set the date for an important meeting, it's best to shoot for Wednesday. Here's how to make the most of Mercury Day:

Send those work emails and call your friends or family.

Make a to-do list, or write down weekly manifestations in your journal.

Reflect on your communicative style. How can you better interact with those around you?

Thursday: Jupiter Day

Thursday is ruled by Jupiter — planet of abundance and expansion — which makes it the perfect day to learn something new, or set some intentions. It's also the day before Friday, so it usually feels a bit optimistic. There’s something really positive and hopeful about Thursday, the possibilities of how the rest of the week will go are endless, and you’re likely eagerly awaiting your weekend activities. This is a wonderful day to reflect on all that you've accomplished, and to showcase your gratitude in general.

The energy of this day is overflowing with abundance and opportunity, which is why it wouldn't hurt to write out your goals and ambitions and meditate on them. Here's how to make the most of the energy:

Shift your perspective. There’s an endless amount of opportunity in this world, you simply have to adjust your mindset and it can be yours.

Prioritize your spiritual growth by reading, setting intentions, or doing some yoga/meditation.

Express gratitude for all that you do have, and practice the law of assumption. Everything you want can and will be yours.

Friday: Venus Day

Let me guess, it's Friday and you're in love? It's no coincidence everyone loves Friday, considering it's also Venus Day, after the planet of love, creativity, connection, and beauty. This is the perfect time to kick back, socialize, and connect with others. Venus' charming energy makes it the perfect day to get creative, or even go on a first date with your crush. Friday is also ideal to indulge in self-love, not to mention the pleasures of life.

Whether you're making a delicious meal, or simply falling in lust, it is your duty to have fun. Here's how to make the most of your Venus Day:

Treat yourself to a face mask and your favorite indulgent food.

Enjoy a night out with your loved ones, doing something pleasurable and creative.

Plan a romantic evening with your partner.

Saturday: Saturn Day

Saturday is ruled by Saturn, planet of structure and discipline. Believe it or not, this is an adulting kind of day. Whether you're catching up on work, or running an errand, this is a day for taking responsibility, which is ironic, because it’s considered an off day for many people.

Saturn's energy motivates us to get up and do the work we’ve been avoiding during the week, which in turn, makes it the perfect time to be proactive. Here's how to take advantage of Saturn's influence:

Get up early and run your errands.

Set some realistic goals for the days to come. (Remember not to overwork yourself.)

Meal prep, organize your calendar, and double check your upcoming appointments.

Sunday: Sun Day

You guessed it: Sunday is ruled by the sun, which represents warmth, ego, and your personal truth. This is the perfect day to embrace your individual light, and what really makes you happy. Most people can get a bit anxious on Sunday, since it's the day before Monday, but it's highly suggested to kick back and take it easy on this day. The solar energy of the sun is meant to recharge us for the week ahead, not deplete us. Ever heard the term "easy like Sunday morning"? This is precisely why. It's a day to unwind and get centered for the upcoming week ahead. Here's how to take advantage of this energy:

Prioritize whatever it is that puts a smile on your face.

Reflect on your true wants and desires. Are you prioritizing these things throughout your week?

Be sure to rest, and allow yourself to recharge your batteries.