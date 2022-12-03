A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Dec. 2, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

J.Lo Got Real About Her Red Carpet Past, From A "Poo-Poo Color" Dress To Versace

J.Lo's green, naval-skimming Versace dress is, IMO, one of the most iconic red carpet moments we've ever had. But since she's been a star for literally forever (approximately), she has had several red carpet moments, and not all of them are as glamorous as her Versace moment.

Elite Daily Editors React To Their “Audio Day” On Spotify Wrapped

Every year Spotify releases some new way of terrorizing its users with Wrapped. Personally, I don't need an app to tell me what my most listened-to songs were, because they're always the ones I cannot get out of my head. (Looking at you, Harry's House and Midnights!) But this year, Spotify debuted "Audio Day," which gives you a few adjectives to define your morning, afternoon, and evening listening habits. A few other editors and I shared our feelings on being read to filth.

Are Short Kings Better In Bed? An Investigation

Inspired by the likes of Tom Holland and Joe Jonas — two men of below-average height dating slightly taller women — TikTok coined "short king spring" to celebrate the fact that short kings are a hot commodity. And recently, The Sex Lives Of College Girls explored this territory on Season 2, Episode 3 (aptly titled "The Short King"). So, naturally, we spoke to a sex expert to see if we need to get "short king winter" trending as well.

Demi Lovato’s Bixie Cut Will Make You Crave Your Next Big Chop

While Lovato has been rocking short hair for a few weeks, the Holy Fvck singer didn't show off her bangs, bob, and pixie ("bixie") hybrid style in all its glory until she attended and performed at the 2022 UNICEF Gala in New York City. Consider it a sign to use it as inspo for your 2023 chop.

