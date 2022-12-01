Stock up on these cult-favorites for under $10.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, because Bath And Body Works’ Candle Day 2022 sale is lasting for two whole days this year, both in-store and online. From Friday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 3, every 3-Wick Candle will be discounted to just $9.95, with 40 brand new winter candle scents to choose from.
This year’s sale is the biggest discount on 3-Wick candles since pre-lockdown 2020, spanning 150 candle fragrances and dozens of exclusives. You can also get early access to the online sale on Thursday at 8 p.m. if you have a Bath And Body Works Loyaly Rewards Membership.
