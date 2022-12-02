Jennifer Garner's Teen Daughter Is Now Basically Her Twin

Violet Affleck had one unforgettable 17th birthday. On Dec. 1, the teen accompanied her mother, Jennifer Garner, to the White House for a state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Better yet, she did so on her birthday.

According to The Washington Post, Biden hosted the event for France’s President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. Over 300 guests reportedly attended the event, and they ranged from government officials and fashion designers to donors and actors. According to CNN, since an indoor dinner in the State Dining Room would only be able to accommodate 120 guests, the state dinner was held outside on the South Lawn.

This was the first state dinner since Biden took office in January 2021 and the first state dinner overall since 2019 when President Donald Trump hosted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Violet’s attendance at the state dinner was a nice surprise since she hasn’t really made many public appearances. She previously attended her mother’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in August 2018. Prior to that, in March 2015, Violet was also in attendance to support her father, Ben Affleck, at congressional testimony in Washington D.C. where he spoke about the importance of the United States providing foreign aid to African countries.

Garner and Affleck, who were together for 10 years before splitting in 2015, also share a 13-year-old daughter Seraphina and a 10-year-old son Samuel.

Garner and Violet looked happy to be spending some quality time together. They were photographed smiling and holding hands at the state dinner.

According to People, Garner wore a black Ralph Lauren dress, while Violet adorably coordinated in a black Carolina Herrera dress.

Other celebrity attendees at the state dinner included celebrity power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, Veep actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Grammy-award-winning singer Jon Batiste also performed at the event.

The guest list also included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg among others.

It’s safe to say Affleck had one of the best birthdays...ever.