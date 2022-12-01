Will & Kate’s Courtside Boston Celtics Appearance Was So Awk

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston trip has been a whirlwind, but their appearance at the Boston Celtics game proved Bostonians aren’t all on the same page about their visit. On Nov. 30, the royal couple watched the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat at the TD Garden Arena.

Prince William and Kate sat courtside along with Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey, former Celtics player Thomas “Satch” Sanders, and the team’s two principal owners and their wives, per People. The royals are in Boston for three days, culminating in an appearance at the Earthshot Prize Awards on Dec. 2 where they’re the guests of honor. This is the duo’s first trip to the United States in nearly 10 years, and the crowd at the Celtics game had an interesting reaction to Will and Kate’s appearance on the jumbotron.

According to ITV News royal correspondent Chris Ship, the crowd erupted with a both boos and cheers as Prince William and Kate were shown on the stadium’s big screen. Ship also reported some guests began to chant “U.S.A.” at the couple, though he noted the strong reaction may have had something to do with the Boston Celtics having “strong Irish roots.” After all, the Celtics’ mascot is Lucky the Leprechaun.

In another video posted by ABC Big 2 Sports reporter Avi Carr-Gloth on Twitter, the “U.S.A.” chants can be heard more clearly. In both Ship and Carr-Gloth’s videos, Prince William and Kate seem unfazed by the crowd’s mixed reception.

However, not all the responses to their attendance were negative. According to USA Today, the royal couple met members of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, as well as 15-year-old climate activist Ollie Perrault. The Celtics honored Perrault during their “Heroes Among Us” segment, and Will and Kate later spoke with the teen.

Their appearance at the Celtics game comes shortly after the couple’s spokesperson addressed an alleged racist incident against domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani by a now-resigned Buckingham Palace staff member. On Nov. 30, the royal duo released a statement through a spokesperson, acknowledging Fulani’s allegations and stating “racism has no place in our society.”

Up next on their Boston trip, Will and Kate are expected to meet with President Joe Biden on Dec. 2.