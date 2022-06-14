Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly moving. According to The Times, the couple will be saying goodbye to their longtime home at Kensington Palace and will be relocating to Windsor in Berkshire county.

The reason for the big move reportedly has to do with their three kids. Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, are apparently set to leave their current school, Thomas’s Battersea, in London, and will be enrolling at a new school in Windsor, where the Duke and Duchess’ youngest child, Prince Louis, 4, will reportedly join his siblings.

It hasn’t been revealed where the family will live, but The Times reports they could move into "the big house," a.k.a. Windsor Castle, which is where Queen Elizabeth II has been living full-time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. According to The Sun, another rumor circulating online is that the family will move into Adelaide Cottage. The four-bedroom house is located in Windsor Home Park, which is just a short walk from Windsor Castle.

A source close to William and Kate reportedly told The Times the couple feels “confined” in London, which is why they wanted a change. "The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends,” the source reportedly said. “Their plan is to be there for the next 10 to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them."

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Rumors about their move first began circulating earlier this year. On Feb. 22, The Daily Mail reported William and Kate were starting to research schools for their kids in Windsor because they want to live closer to family and “live a quiet life in the country.” Apart from being the home of the Queen, Berkshire is where Kate grew up and is also where her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, currently reside.

The news comes just days after the family of five attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from June 2 to June 5 in order to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign.